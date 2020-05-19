Lawyer X link gets convicted dealer bail

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Zlate Cvetanovski was convicted after Nicola Gobbo (pic) convinced a client to give evidence. Image by PR HANDOUT

crime, law and justice

Lawyer X link gets convicted dealer bail

By Karen Sweeney

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 10:51:57

A convicted drug trafficker jailed on the word of one of Lawyer X Nicola Gobbo’s clients has been granted on bail.

Zlate Cvetanovski becomes eligible for parole in August, but asked the Supreme Court to free him on Tuesday after already serving nearly a decade behind bars.

He was granted bail on a $400,000 surety provided by his former wife and will be released from Loddon Prison.

Cvetanovski is appealing criminal convictions he argues were tainted by Lawyer X’s supergrass past as a police informer.

He was jailed after Ms Gobbo convinced a drug cook client – who she had informed on – to give evidence against him.

Justice David Beach said Cvetanovski raised “very serious issues” about the fairness of his trial because he and his defence lawyers weren’t told of that association, which only became public last year.

He said it’s now common ground that Ms Gobbo provided legal advice and other support to that witness while also acting as an informer, and that Cvetanovski asserts she also gave him legal advice.

Whether he was ever one of her clients is disputed.

Victoria’s Director of Public Prosecutions Kerri Judd QC has accepted that failing to disclose Ms Gobbo’s involvement was “improper” but that it made no difference to the outcome of his trial.

However, prosecutors conceded in Victoria’s Court of Appeal last week that the evidence of that witness was vital to their case against Cvetanovski.

His lawyer Julie Condon QC went further, saying it was pivotal.

“The case quite clearly stood or fell on the word of (that person) and that underscores the significance of the lack of disclosure,” she said in his bail application last week.

Justice Beach said Cvetanovski’s appeal grounds were “reasonably arguable” and should he remain in prison there is a “real risk of injustice”.

Cvetanovski would have been eligible for parole in August after serving nine-and-a-half years behind bars.

But Justice Beach said there was no chance his appeal, launched in September 2017, would be heard by then, primarily because of delays in him receiving relevant documents.

He had last week questioned whether the appeal team needed to keep waiting for more evidence, suggesting they were already “pushing against an open door”.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Brendan Kissane said the case involved a “clearly unusual set of circumstances” but stopped short of saying it was exceptional.

A number of other appeals are also underway, including drug kingpin Tony Mokbel, and “tomato tin” ecstasy importers Rob Karam and Jan Visser.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Lawyer X link gets convicted dealer bail

Convicted drug trafficker Zlate Cvetanovski, appealing over the involvement of supergrass lawyer Nicola Gobbo in his case, has been released on bail.

virus diseases

Coronavirus closes Melbourne nursing homes

Two aged care facilities in Melbourne have been placed in lockdown after residents tested positive, then negative, to coronavirus.

politics

Aussie barley farmers cop China tax whack

China's decision to whack Australian barley imports with massive tariffs has prompted despair from farmers fresh from sowing a crop.

health

NSW students to return to school full time

Students at NSW public schools will return to classroom teaching full time from May 25, two months after coronavirus forced them to study at home.

virus diseases

WHO agrees to virus probe after Aust push

The World Health Organization has agreed to an international probe into the coronavirus pandemic after an Australian-led push for an independent investigation.

news

virus diseases

Coronavirus closes Melbourne nursing homes

Two aged care facilities in Melbourne have been placed in lockdown after residents tested positive, then negative, to coronavirus.

sport

Australian rules football

Bombers yet to set Daniher AFL return date

Essendon coach John Worsfold says the Bombers are working to get Joe Daniher back playing AFL football this year but can't put a date on his return.

world

diplomacy

US slams WHO as it promises virus review

The World Health Organisation has promised an independent evaluation of the global coronavirus response and President Xi Jinping says China will back it.