Drunk flight furore for Aussie Olympians

A drunk Australian Olympian who vomited in an aircraft’s toilet, rendering it unusable, is among athletes awaiting sanction for a rowdy return from the Tokyo Games.

Some 49 Australian team members across nine sports were on the Japan Airlines flight which left Tokyo last Thursday and arrived in Sydney the following morning.

But Australia’s rugby sevens and soccer players were the ringleaders in the unruly flight with both sports launching investigations to find the culprits.

“The specifics of who is involved, we still don’t know,” chef de mission Ian Chesterman told reporters in Tokyo on Wednesday.

“They did have excessive alcohol consumption.

“They were loud and disruptive to other members of the flight.

“They failed to respond to requests made for them to do whatever they needed to do on the flight.

“And there was also the issue of at least one member being sick in the toilet and leaving that inoperable for the remainder of the flight.

“I am deeply disappointed by this behaviour and (that) this was allowed to happen. It is clearly unacceptable.”

Japan Airlines complained of athletes drinking in aisles, not wearing masks, and refusing to obey direction from staff.

Chesterman said the airline stopped short of lodging a formal complaint but wanted to bring the bad behaviour to Australia’s attention.

The airline will continue to fly Australian athletes home during the final days of the Tokyo Games.

Chesterman said Rugby Australia and Football Australia would decide any sanction on their athletes.

“Football Australia and Rugby Australia have confirmed to the AOC (Australian Olympic Committee) that they have commenced formal investigations into the conduct of their personnel on the flight under their existing integrity processes,” he said.

“They are taking it very seriously, which is important to us, and have referred it to their integrity committees.

“They will be the people who conduct the report and the investigations will find out specifically what went on and who did what.”

The flight furore comes after members of the Australian team had been under scrutiny for their conduct during the Games.

Several Australians prompted a COVID-19 scare by mingling with other residents inside the Olympic Village.

And on Tuesday, Chesterman said others – rugby players and rowers – had left their rooms in an “unacceptable” condition.

“There was an incident in one of the rooms of the rugby sevens team … that was also the same night there was damage in the rowing room and they apologised,” Chesterman said.

“Then the next day the rugby sevens players left their room in what was an unacceptable situation.”

Chesterman denied the series of incidents damaged the reputation of the Australian team.

“Some behaviour has been unacceptable but the team is full of good people,” he said.

“The behaviour of the few should not be allowed to tarnish the reputation of the whole team.”