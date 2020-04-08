Dumped Okunbor to appeal NRL sacking

Former Canterbury winger Jayden Okunbor will appeal his indefinite NRL ban after the Bulldogs’ schoolgirl sex scandal.

Okunbor was deregistered by the NRL last week after it emerged he’d invited a student back to a team hotel and had consensual sex after a February school visit.

Teammate Corey Harawira-Naera was also sacked by Canterbury and deregistered by the NRL over his own indiscretion in Port Macquarie.

The incidents were labelled “inexcusable” by both the NRL and the Bulldogs last week.

However, Okunbor has since taken up the option to appeal his deregistration, with the case to go before NRL appeals committee chief and High Court judge Ian Callinan.

No date has been set for the hearing and it is unclear if 24-year-old Harawira-Naera will follow suit.

While Harawira-Naera is an established first-grader and New Zealand representative, 23-year-old Okunbor has played just 10 NRL games.

The NRL last week claimed the behaviour of both players in Port Macquarie constituted very serious breaches of the league’s rules.

“The behaviour of both players was inexcusable and a very serious breach of the code of conduct,” NRL boss Todd Greenberg said last week.

“The game will not tolerate such conduct and as such both players have had their registrations cancelled.”