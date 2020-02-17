Discover Australian Associated Press

Dustin Martin says he's really grateful to be able to play a small part. Image by Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Dusty to don ‘Big V’ in AFL bushfire match

By Shayne Hope

February 17, 2020

2020-02-17 08:06:25

Richmond superstar Dustin Martin has confirmed he will play for Victoria in next week’s bushfire relief match.

The Brownlow medallist and premiership star is the first player picked for the representative battle against the All-Stars on February 28 at Marvel Stadium.

Martin has told the Herald Sun it will be an honour to pull on the ‘Big V’ in the State of Origin-style contest to raise funds for communities affected by this summer’s bushfires.

“I can’t imagine how hard it must be for the families and communities that have lost everything in the bushfires,” Martin said.

“I’m really grateful to be able to play a small part along with the rest of the guys in helping rebuild these people’s lives and communities.”

The two teams can now pick as many players as they want from each club after the AFL binned the previous three-player limit.

Fremantle Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe and Carlton co-captain Patrick Cripps have been tipped to pull on the All-Stars jumper, while Geelong champion Patrick Dangerfield is a likely starter for Victoria alongside Martin.

Martin’s Tigers premiership teammate Jack Riewoldt, a proud Tasmaniaan, is also keen.

“I’d love to play, I’ve just got to get picked,” he said this month.

“From my conversations with (Martin) he’s really keen to play too.

“I think he’s pretty keen to play at full-forward and kick a big bag of goals.

“I think all players are jumping out of their skins to be a part of the game.”

Victoria will be coached by two-time Richmond premiership mentor Damien Hardwick, with Sydney’s John Longmire to lead the All-Stars.

The full squads will be released on Tuesday.

