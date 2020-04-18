Duterte threatens harder lockdown

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened martial law-style enforcement of a month-long lockdown as violations of the quarantine soared.

Duterte said in a televised speech he would order the military and police to strictly enforce social distancing and curfews if compliance did not improve. Police said they arrested about 120,000 quarantine violators since last month, including people who engaged in cockfighting and drinking sprees.

“The police and military will enforce social distancing and curfews. They will. It’s like martial law. You choose. I don’t like it,” Duterte said but added that he may be forced to “if the country gets compromised and you won’t show discipline.”

Some irate local officials have taken enforcement of his coronavirus lockdown to extremes, including a village guard who locked five drunken curfew violators in a dog cage and others who paraded violators to shame them in public or made them sit under the scorching sun for hours.

The Philippines has reported 5,660 infections, the most in Southeast Asia, including 362 deaths from COVID-19.