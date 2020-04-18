Discover Australian Associated Press

President Duterte says the military will enforce a lockdown, if people keep breaching orders. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Duterte threatens harder lockdown

By AAP

April 18, 2020

2020-04-18 13:33:51

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte  has threatened martial law-style enforcement of a month-long lockdown as violations of the quarantine soared.

Duterte said in a televised speech he would order the military and police to strictly enforce social distancing and curfews if compliance did not improve. Police said they arrested about 120,000 quarantine violators since last month, including people who engaged in cockfighting and drinking sprees.

“The police and military will enforce social distancing and curfews. They will. It’s like martial law. You choose. I don’t like it,” Duterte said but added that he may be forced to “if the country gets compromised and you won’t show discipline.”

Some irate local officials have taken enforcement of his coronavirus lockdown to extremes, including a village guard who locked five drunken curfew violators in a dog cage and others who paraded violators to shame them in public or made them sit under the scorching sun for hours.

The Philippines has reported 5,660 infections, the most in Southeast Asia, including 362 deaths from COVID-19.

Victoria a quarantine hub option: AFL boss

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says Victoria could host a quarantine hub as the league looks at ways to restart the premiership season.

Fittler welcomes prospect of late Origin

This year's State of Origin series could be played after a possible grand final in November, and NSW coach Brad Fittler reckons it's a great idea.

April 30 deadline looms for CA, cricketers

Cricket Australia has stood down 80 per cent of its staff because of COVID-19 and must now shift attention to players, with an April 30 deadline looming large.

Crow Tyson Stengle caught drink-driving

Adelaide forward Tyson Stengle faces penalties from the Crows and South Australia police after being caught drink-driving in an unregistered car.

Dogs star to face drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is expected to face drink driving and traffic charges over collisions with parked cars in Melbourne.

COVID-19 tracking app a few weeks away

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed the app to track people who have been in contact with COVID-19 carriers will not be mandatory.

Victoria a quarantine hub option: AFL boss

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says Victoria could host a quarantine hub as the league looks at ways to restart the premiership season.

Global coronavirus death toll hits 150,000

The global coronavirus death toll has reached at least 150,000 amid doubts about official data from countries such as China, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US.