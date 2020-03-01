Dutton defends Iran virus travel ban

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Peter Dutton is defending the government's move to ban travellers from Iran over coronavirus fears. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Dutton defends Iran virus travel ban

By Colin Brinsden

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 11:09:07

The Morrison government has defended its decision to ban foreign visitors entering Australia from Iran to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, rather than South Korea which has a much higher level of cases.

Under similar restrictions imposed on China at the beginning of February, the government announced on Saturday that foreign nationals who have been in Iran will be banned from entering Australia for 14 days.

Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family who have travelled to Iran will be required to self isolate at home for 14 days from the day they left the country.

There have been 388 COVID-19 cases reported out of Iran, compared to 2300 in South Korea,

However, Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton said that of the 106 deaths that have been reported outside of China, 43 have been in Iran.

That’s the highest reported death rate outside the epicentre of the virus in Hubei province, China.

“As the chief medical officer has pointed out, it’s not possible to extend the ban to every country and we’ll see what phase we move into next,” Mr Dutton told ABC television’s Insiders program on Sunday.

He said there was a concern surrounding the lack of reporting coming out of Iran and whether they have a handle on their numbers of cases.

“Obviously, South Korea has a more advanced health system and they have been reporting numbers for a period of time. So I think they are key differences between those different markets,” he said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said he had asked the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee in its daily reviewing of travel advisories to consider the appropriate level for Italy, which recorded a further eight deaths overnight.

“I have specifically asked them today to consider whether or not the current arrangements need to be changed in any way, shape or form,” he told reporters in Melbourne.

The new travel restrictions came in on Sunday as NSW Chief Heath Officer Kerry Chant confirmed a fifth person in the state had contracted the virus, a man in his 40s who arrived in Sydney from Iran.

“Travellers from Iran should be particularly vigilant for symptoms as there has been a rapid increase in COVID-19 activity there in recent days,” Dr Chant said in a statement.

There was another man in his 50s who was also under investigation for possible COVID-19 based on his preliminary lab results.

If confirmed, it would bring the total cases in Australia to 27, including those evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was moored off Yokohama, Japan.

One of those, a 63-year-old Gold Coast beautician who returned to Australia from Iran on Monday, began feeling ill on Thursday while at work.

She saw up to 40 people at the Hair Plus salon at Australia Fair at Southport and now remains in isolation.

Mr Hunt said as of Saturday Queensland authorities were making “significant progress” in tracking down those customers.

Worldwide numbers of coronavirus cases stand at more than 85,000 and there have been over 2900 deaths reported across 58 countries.

Latest news

politics

Labor open to virus stimulus support

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers says the opposition would support a stimulus package to counter the negative impacts of the coronavirus on the economy.

virus diseases

Dutton defends Iran virus travel ban

Australians are being advised not to travel to Iran under new travel warnings while foreigners coming from Iran will be banned from entering Australia.

health

Aussies advised to avoid Iran travel

Australians are being advised not to travel to Iran under new travel warnings, the Health Minister has announced.

epidemic and plague

Qld works to stop spread of coronavirus

Queensland health authorities have urged anyone who visited a Gold Coast hair and beauty salon on Thursday to come forward.

epidemic and plague

Qld worker may have infected 40 customers

Up to 40 customers of a Gold Coast hair and beauty salon may have been exposed to coronavirus after a worker became the 9th Queenslander with the disease.

news

politics

Labor open to virus stimulus support

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers says the opposition would support a stimulus package to counter the negative impacts of the coronavirus on the economy.

sport

soccer

Invincibles no more: Liverpool lose in EPL

Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten Premier League run has ended in dramatic style as they were thumped 3-0 at relegation-threatened Watford.

world

health

China reports 573 new coronavirus cases

China's health authorities say there were 573 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, up from 427 on Friday and the highest daily increase in a week.