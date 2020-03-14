Dutton was not infectious in Washington

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Peter Dutton has been told he was not infections when he was in Washington or at a cabinet meeting. Image by EPA PHOTO

politics

Dutton was not infectious in Washington

By Colin Brinsden

March 14, 2020

2020-03-14 15:22:58

Home Affairs Peter Dutton has been told by Queensland health experts he contracted the coronavirus on Wednesday morning.

That rules out Mr Dutton being infectious when he went to Washington last weekend and when he attended a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

“There is some speculation about my visit to the White House, but all the medical advice there is no issue or even (with) cabinet earlier in the week,” Mr Dutton told 2GB radio from his hospital bed.

The minister first felt ill on Friday and will now remain in hospital for 14 days.

But he is armed with his mobile phone and laptop, and has a secure video line so he can continue his ministerial work.

“I’m feeling much better this morning. – thank you to everyone for your well wishes,” Mr Dutton tweeted,

In Washington, Mr Dutton met with the US president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and other members of the Trump administration.

A White House spokesman said Ms Trump worked from home on Friday “out of an abundance of caution” but confirmed Mr Dutton had been asymptomatic during their meeting.

The White House medical unit determined she was “exhibiting no symptoms and does not need to self-quarantine”.

The federal cabinet was also told by Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy there was no need to be tested for COVID-19 because the meeting did not fall within the 24 hours of Mr Dutton developing symptoms.  

“If you have been in contact with them two or three days before they are symptomatic, they are very, very, very unlikely to be infectious,” he said in Melbourne.

But Labor’s health spokesman Chris Bowen believes there is inconsistency in the approach Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the cabinet are taking and public advice that says people should self-isolate if they have come into close contact with a confirmed case.

“This confusion and this apparent disconnect between what they are doing and what they are telling others is very concerning,” he said in Sydney.

But in his tweet, Mr Dutton said he was disappointed to see Mr Bowen’s comments “seeking to make political advantage”.

Even so, Labor’s education spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek said she followed the medical advice to self-isolate and have the COVID-19 test after attending a university conference where a delegate may have had the virus two weeks ago.

“That’s exactly what I did. The test was negative,” she tweeted.

Latest news

politics

Dutton was not infectious in Washington

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has been told he was not infectious with COVID-19 when he visited Washington or attended a federal cabinet meeting.

politics

Australia clocks up 200 coronavirus cases

Australia has recorded 200 coronavirus cases as the chief medical officer defended his advice to the federal cabinet after Peter Dutton contracted the virus.

politics

Grand Prix cancelled, Dutton has virus

The coronavirus outbreak has killed off this weekend's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, but leaders have decided only to advise against mass gatherings.

health

Show cancelled as NSW virus cases near 100

The Sydney Royal Easter Show has been cancelled as NSW ramps up efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, with fears as many as 1.6 million could be infected.

health

SA virus cases 'out of containment phase'

South Australian health authorities say the coronavirus has moved beyond the containment phase in the state, announcing four new cases of the disease.

news

politics

Australia clocks up 200 coronavirus cases

Australia has recorded 200 coronavirus cases as the chief medical officer defended his advice to the federal cabinet after Peter Dutton contracted the virus.

sport

cricket

Aust-NZ ODI series cancelled through virus

Australia's three-match one-day series has been abandoned after the first match with New Zealand needing to rush home due to coronavirus precautions.

world

virus diseases

New Zealand enforces mandatory quarantine

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the "toughest border restrictions" of anywhere in the world on Saturday as New Zealand fights the coronavirus.