Commissioner Mike Bush says NZ police received 4200 reports of lockdown breaches in the first day. Image by David Rowland/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Eager Kiwis reporting lockdown lawbreakers

By Ben McKay

March 31, 2020

2020-03-31 16:06:09

New Zealanders are embracing their inner cop, crashing a Dob-in-a-Kiwi website within a day of police opening it.

Police established the www.105.police.govt.nz website during the country’s coronavirus lockdown to allow members of the public to give tip-offs of non-compliant activities.

Commissioner Mike Bush said police received 4200 reports in the first 24 hours.

“It crashed our system. So we put it back up again. And it’s working,” he said.

The website was created after thousands of Kiwis flooded the country’s emergency number, 111, to provide the same information.

Around 1000 of the submissions relate to businesses operating in defiance of the lockdown, with the rest relating to individuals.

Mr Bush said the eager take-up showed “how determined Kiwis are to ensure that everyone complies” but he urged respondents to include detailed information.

“Some of those reports are quite general, like ‘There are people congregating at Mairangi Beach that shouldn’t be’,” he said.

“Some of them aren’t specific enough. Some of the reports are ‘So and so is at the beach’ … well we don’t know which beach.

“But we’ll prioritise those and task our staff accordingly.”

Later on Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also announced an email address – pricewatch@mbie.govt.nz – where Kiwis could submit evidence of price gouging by supermarkets.

Supermarkets are practically operating without competition under the lockdown, leading to fears of inflated pricing.

“No one wants to see anyone take unfair financial advantage from this extraordinary period,” Ms Ardern said.

“It is not illegal for businesses to increase their prices but the Fair Trading Act prohibits misleading and deceptive content, and false representation.”

Three people have been detained by police in the four days since the start of the lockdown, which includes much tougher restrictions on business and movement than Australia.

Two have been released by police without charge, while another remains in custody after police discovered other outstanding issues.

Two police are among the 589 New Zealanders to have contracted COVID-19, and are recuperating at home.

Among those attracting police ire are tourists, who comprise a minority of rule-breakers.

“We have tourists that think it’s okay to drive around the country in their camper vans. It’s not okay!” the exasperated commissioner said.

“Stay absolutely put. Stay in place.

“We will be out there making sure people do comply.”

In better news, Mr Bush also reported a predicted rise in family violence call-outs was yet to materialise.

“Initially we did see a small rise. It’s pleasing to see in the last few days that’s been reversed. We’ve had a very slight reduction in family violence and family harm reports,” he said.

