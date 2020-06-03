Discover Australian Associated Press

Dean Cox during his playing days with West Coast Eagles. Image by Theron Kirkman/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Eagle Cox into footy’s Hall of Fame

By Shayne Hope

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 21:02:26

Former West Coast champion Dean Cox has been added to the 2020 intake inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

An Eagles premiership player in 2006, Cox is considered one of the greatest ruckmen of the modern era and redefined the role with his elite skills and mobility.

“He’s deserving to be a Hall-of-Famer because he changed the game,” former teammate Chris Judd said of Cox.

“He changed what that ruck role looks like and he stood in big games and in big moments, and he was able to do it for an extended period of time.

“In terms of ruckmen, you think of Polly Farmer and the way he introduced handball and perfected that.

“I think of Dean Cox with his ability to kick the ball with both sides of his body, to cover the ground and really accumulate uncontested as well as contested possessions.”

Now an assistant coach with Sydney, Cox played a West Coast club-record 290 games before retiring in 2014, having initially been elevated off the rookie list.

