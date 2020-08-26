Discover Australian Associated Press

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick is pointing to West Coast, saying they are the AFL flag favourites. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Eagles are AFL flag favourites: Hardwick

By Oliver Caffrey

August 26, 2020

2020-08-26 12:42:55

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has declared West Coast as AFL premiership favourites ahead of Thursday night’s clash with the Eagles.

Winners of the last three grand finals, the Tigers and Eagles will again feature prominently at the end of the coronavirus-affected 2020 season.

West Coast enter the battle at Metricon Stadium on an eight-game winning streak and that is enough to convince Hardwick of the fourth-placed Eagles’ flag credentials.

“You always look to challenge yourself against the very best – and they are the best at the moment,” Hardwick told reporters on Wednesday.

“The challenge is firmly in front of us and we’ll see how we are placed against probably the premiership favourites, thus far.”

A sore Sydney Stack will miss the round-14 game after the hardman failed to train on Wednesday and will be replaced by first-gamer Thomson Dow.

The brother of Carlton’s Paddy Dow, Thomson is a midfielder who was taken at pick 21 in last year’s national draft.

The Eagles will also blood a debutant in the potential grand final preview, with young ruckman Bailey Williams coming in to partner star tall Nic Naitanui.

It will be West Coast’s first game away from their Optus Stadium home ground since round six.

After slumping to three-straight defeats in a horror start to their first stint in a Queensland hub, the Eagles have hit top-form since defeating Adelaide at the Gabba on July 11.

Meanwhile, Hardwick said two-time premiership star Shane Edwards is expected to fly to Queensland on Tuesday after remaining in Melbourne since July to be with his partner for the birth of their child.

