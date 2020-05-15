Eagles chase AFL fixture compensation

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
West Coast football manager Craig Vozzo says the Eagles will chase fixture compensation. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Eagles chase AFL fixture compensation

By Shayne Hope

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 14:19:17

West Coast will push for an extended run of home games later in the year as compensation for having to restart the AFL season interstate.

The Eagles are one of four clubs that will move to a temporary base on the Gold Coast in time for the June 11 resumption, along with Fremantle, Adelaide and Port Adelaide.

The four clubs are likely to play at least four rounds of the season in Queensland, with the AFL set to unveil the first block of the reworked fixture within 10 days.

That period could extend to further matches on the east coast if state governments in Western Australia and South Australia maintain their tight border and quarantine controls.

The AFL will roll out the fixture in four or six-week blocks for the rest of the season in order to leave itself flexibility to manipulate the schedule if and when state border restrictions change again.

Premiership fancies West Coast want to make up for playing interstate matches in June and July with a string of home games in Perth once WA’s border controls are eased.

“We were all aligned that Gold Coast is the best option for climate and training facilities,” Eagles football manager Craig Vozzo said.

“We need to be flexible and are working to get a reasonable run of home games after that.”

Under current WA restrictions, West Coast and Fremantle will be able to train with full contact at their home bases from May 25 before moving to the Gold Coast.

In a big win for the players they will be able to take members of their immediate families with them into accommodation at the Royal Pines resort.

“We’re building our schedule as we speak,” Vozzo said.

“The accommodation facility looks really impressive. It gives us a good opportunity to set up a good base.

“We’ve had first-class discussions with both Brisbane and Gold Coast.

“We are proud that our players and staff are making a sacrifice for the greater good.

“Our priority is health and well-being and we are confident the players will be able to use the facilities at Royal Pines, rather than a quarantine lockdown situation.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has urged players to be on their best behaviour and respect "over and above" health protocols ahead of the league's June 11 restart.

Australian rules football

Eagles chase AFL fixture compensation

West Coast want a run of home games later in the AFL season to make up for having to restart the 2020 campaign with a succession of matches interstate.

rugby league

Eels and Broncos to kick off NRL return

Brisbane Broncos will host Parramatta Eels on the return night of the NRL on May 28.

F1

Ricciardo to join McLaren in F1 shake up

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is to race for the McLaren team in 2021, taking the seat of Carlos Sainz, who will move to Ferrari.

Formula One

Ricciardo moves from Renault to McLaren

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo will switch from Renault to McLaren following the 2020 season.

news

politics

China must respect Australian values: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia will stand its ground on calls for a global coronavirus inquiry despite infuriating the Chinese government.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has urged players to be on their best behaviour and respect "over and above" health protocols ahead of the league's June 11 restart.

world

economy, business and finance

WTO chief Azevedo to depart a year early

The head of the World Trade Organisation has announced he will step down a year early as the body struggles to coordinate responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.