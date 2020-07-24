Early drop set for ASX on US jobless data

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A drop is expected at the beginning of trade on the Australian share market. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

financial markets

Early drop set for ASX on US jobless data

By Steven Deare

July 24, 2020

2020-07-24 08:12:03

A drop is expected at the opening of trade on the Australian share market after more signs the coronavirus crisis is worsening in the US, which prompted markets there to close lower.

The Australian SPI 200 futures contract was lower by 52.0 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 6010.0 points at 0800 AEST on Friday.

In the US, investors were surprised by data that showed jobless claims reached 1.416 million last week.

The increase of 109,000 claims broke a stretch of 15 consecutive weeks of improvements.

Congress kept working to pass more economic stimulus. Senate Republicans said they could present their version of the bill to Democrats as early as this week.

Total US coronavirus cases have topped 4 million, and there were nearly 2600 new cases every hour on average, according to a Reuters tally.

Technology stocks had the sharpest drops after a better-than-expected profit report from Microsoft failed to satisfy investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 353.51 points, or 1.31 per cent, to 26,652.33, the S&P 500 lost 40.36 points, or 1.23 per cent, to 3,235.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 244.71 points, or 2.29 per cent, to 10,461.42.

Other stock indexes around the world were mixed. Uncertainty across markets helped gold touch its highest price in nearly nine years.

In Australia today, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will further detail the the economic task ahead of Australia during the pandemic in a speech to the National Press Club. This follows his budget update on Thursday.

Federal, state and territory leaders will have a regular national cabinet meeting to discuss the virus crisis and measures to cope. The prime minister is expected to front media afterwards to outline the talks.

The Australian dollar was trading at 70.96 US cents at 0800 AEST, lower from 71.52 US cents at Thursday’s close.

The US dollar dropped to a more than four-month low overnight as investors continued to sell the buck on expectations the US economy will underperform its peers due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Aussie dollar has been helped by demand for commodities including iron ore and copper.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Magpies star De Goey's AFL season in doubt

Explosive Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey could miss the rest of the AFL's home-and-away season after having finger surgery last week.

Australian rules football

Greene back for AFL grand final rematch

The prospects of GWS turning around their worst start to an AFL season since 2014 have been boosted by the return from injury of star forward Toby Greene.

rugby league

Bulldogs release Harawira-Naera

Corey Harawira-Naera has been released from his NRL contract with Canterbury following the schoolgirl sex scandal, while Jayden Okunbor will return to the club.

Australian rules football

AFL reschedules Blues-Hawks clash

The AFL has reshuffled the round nine fixtures, pushing Carlton and Hawthorn's game from Thursday to Friday.

rugby league

Departure opens Roosters' door for SBW

The Sydney Roosters will create room in their NRL roster for Sonny Bill Williams by releasing youngster Asu Kepaoa but other hurdles could still exist.

news

disease

National cabinet considers Vic virus surge

National cabinet meets on Friday for the first time in two weeks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 and Victoria's actions to quell the spread.

sport

Australian rules football

Magpies star De Goey's AFL season in doubt

Explosive Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey could miss the rest of the AFL's home-and-away season after having finger surgery last week.

world

virus diseases

Daily choices life-and-death decision: WHO

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has exceeded 15 million but the WHO says intense transmission is happening in only relatively few countries.