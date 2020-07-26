Discover Australian Associated Press

Investors are this week expected to sit on their hands ahead of earnings season. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

market and exchange

Earnings wait to slow ASX200

By Luke Costin

July 26, 2020

2020-07-26 12:44:14

Australian investors aren’t likely to jump off the market see-saw this week ahead of the release of what’s expected to be Australia’s worst inflation numbers on record.

The SPI futures index were down 27 points or 0.45 per cent on Sunday, pointing to a slight easing on the S&P/ASX200 on Monday morning.

The benchmark Australian index teetered about the 6000-point mark last week, finishing down 1.16 per cent on Friday to 6,024 points after a slight rise earlier in the week.

US and European markets also fell on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average contracting 0.7 per cent to 26,469.89 and the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite easing 0.9 per cent to 10.363.18.

Despite a surge of activity for Afterpay and a few other stocks, trading volumes broadly have been “dire” and investors are sitting on their hands, economist Karen Jorritsma said.

“We’re just treading water until earnings season (next week),” the head of equities at RBC Capital Markets Australia told AAP on Sunday.

“There’s a huge degree of trepidation around upcoming earnings because ASIC removed disclosure requirements and obviously there have been never-before-seen circumstances with COVID.”

Inflation data for the June quarter on Wednesday will draw eyes with CBA and AMP Capital both forecasting Australia’s key inflation measure, the consumer price index, to drop about two per cent.

That would be the biggest quarterly fall since records began in 1948 and would take the annual rate negative for the first time since 1997, CBA senior economist Belinda Allen said.

Massive childcare subsidies, drops in rent and the coronavirus shutdown’s effect on petrol and other activities were largely responsible, she said.

“The big takeout is just to expect weak inflation for longer, which tells you the RBA will have interest rates at that current 0.25 per cent level for several years,” she told AAP.

The focus of the CBA’s weekly credit card data, out Tuesday, would also be a timely indicator of whether Victoria’s shutdown is affecting spending and confidence Australia-wide.

“If it does, that’s another sign the recovery will be bumpy,” Ms Allen said.

Export and import prices and business approvals data are due on Thursday while business inflation, out from the ABS on Friday, is expected to be benign.

Overseas, Chinese industrial profits are out Monday while GDP for the US and Europe are expected to show falls of 9.3 per cent and 8.0 per cent respectively.

The US Federal Reserve will meet mid-week with a rates decision early on Thursday morning.

Biopharmaceutical researcher Gilead Sciences, McDonald’s, Apple and Google’s parent company – Alphabet – are all due to report quarterly earnings during the week.

