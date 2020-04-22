Earth Day goes online for 50th anniversary

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Activists are using technology to raise public awareness of climate change this Earth Day. Image by Joe Castro/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Earth Day goes online for 50th anniversary

By AAP

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 20:28:53

With gatherings banned and people staying close to home this Earth Day, activists have turned to an online campaign to honour half a century of environmental protection.

April 22 marks the moment in 1970 when the US public woke to the harmful effects of environmental pollution following a devastating oil spill in California, and were driven to take action.

Holding 50th anniversary celebrations amid a global health crisis has led to creative uses of technology as activists try to raise public awareness of another crisis, climate change.

Online and social-distance abiding activities across Australia are on the Earth Day website, including an app encouraging young people to become citizen scientists by photographing signs of environmental pollution around them – such as litter – and uploading it to a data map.

A cash-for-cans station will be set up in the Sydney suburb of Parramatta, offering 10 cents per drink container, while Google Street View has enabled the Melbourne Museum to offer virtual tours of the towering eucalypts and ancient ferns in its Forest Gallery

Over on Instagram, activists have aped the platform’s popular fitness blog to teach people about making earth-conscious choices, using the hashtag athletesforearth.

Run by the Earth Day Network, a joint effort of US Department of State officials and the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, Washington, Earth Day will stream messages from world leaders and celebrities in an 11-hour continuous film, kicking off on its website at 1am AEST.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL points stand with training to resume

NRL clubs will be able to return to training on May 4 ahead of the competition's planned restart from the coronavirus hiatus on May 28.

soccer

Players want clarity on A-League: Reddy

A-League players remain in the dark as to whether the competition will resume and Perth Glory veteran Liam Reddy says they need clarity.

cricket

Uncertainty clouds T20 Cup, players' pay

Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts says talks with the players' union are ongoing but he won't push for cuts beyond what has happened at the governing body.

rugby union

Castle flags July Aussie rugby return

Rugby could return in the form of an Australian Super Rugby league in July, more than a month after the NRL's proposed May 28 resumption.

rugby league

NRL put game's return before CEO search

The NRL will focus its attention on returning to the field from the coronavirus before looking for a new chief executive to replace Todd Greenberg.

news

police

Four police dead in horror Melbourne crash

Four police officers have died in a horror crash involving a truck on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway, with the Major Collision Investigation Unit at the scene.

sport

rugby league

NRL points stand with training to resume

NRL clubs will be able to return to training on May 4 ahead of the competition's planned restart from the coronavirus hiatus on May 28.

world

homicide

Canada's worst mass shooting toll at 23

Canadian police believe 23 people died after a gunman went on a rampage in rural communities across Nova Scotia over the weekend.