The AMA says the rally in Brisbane was an ideal medical experiment on community transmissions. Image by Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Ease restrictions but not Qld borders: AMA

By Darren Cartwright

June 10, 2020

2020-06-10 12:00:30

Australia’s peak medical body has backed calls for Queensland to ease COVID-19 restrictions sooner if there are no new outbreaks in two weeks, but says borders should stay closed. 

Business leaders across the state say a Brisbane rally in support of Black Lives Matter on Saturday that attracted some 30,000 protesters may work in their favour if no new clusters develop within a fortnight.

The Australian Medical Association’s Dr Chris Moy says there is a strong case for Queensland to loosen its grip on movement and gatherings if no COVID-19 cases arise from the rally.

“The rally was like an experiment and we get to watch what happens and it gives us greater confidence if we want to relax their restrictions,” Dr Moy, who is the AMA’s go-to person on coronavirus, told AAP.

“It’s the two-week rule … in terms of relaxations it should give the confidence to reduce restrictions, but you need to separate the issue from the borders.”

He said the state should not be so quick to allow southerners in, especially with Victoria’s infection rate and huge Black Lives Matter rallies being held in Melbourne and Sydney.

Clusters at a Victorian abattoir, a fast-food outlet and also a hotel where overseas arrivals were in quarantine showed the southern state was struggling to contain COVID-19.

“Queensland is scared they’ll get a whole lot of Victorians who haven’t got it under control,” he said.

“Victoria is in a different stage … it’s bubbling away there at the moment and you have to watch what happens.”

Queensland Tourism Industry Council chief Daniel Gschwind said there was a case for the government to bring forward stage three restrictions which come into force on July 10.

“With the infection rates in Queensland as low as they are if there are no new cases, we would be ecstatic if they moved earlier on restrictions,” Mr Gschwind said.

A Queensland Health representative said they could not risk a second wave of cases but did not rule out easing restrictions before July 10.

“We are taking gradual, small and safe steps to ease restrictions … between each stage we will monitor and assess any new cases,” the said.

The government is reviewing its plan at the end of each month.

