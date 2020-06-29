Easing Qld restrictions still days away

Queenslanders will have to wait until Tuesday to find out when and how COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted after the transport minister stonewalled questions about borders reopening.

Mark Bailey reinforced Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s message that any changes would be announced on Tuesday and that any decision would be rooted in “evidence” and on the back of medical advice.

“Border provisions have been key to us, achieving that outcome, an outcome that NSW and Victoria haven’t been able to achieve,” he said on Sunday.

“The premier has made it very clear that there will be an announcement on Tuesday.

“There’s a whole lot of factors to be taken into account including Victoria.”

Queensland recorded no new cases overnight and has had just one positive test – a returned traveller from overseas – in the past eight days.

Victoria, however, on Sunday declared 49 more positive tests overnight with more than 100 cases announced in the past three days.

LNP opposition leader Deb Frecklington said Ms Palaszczuk should stop referring to the Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young as the reason for deciding to keep the borders closed.

She said the LNP remained resolute that borders should open on Wednesday to kick start the economy with businesses across the state that rely on tourism wilting because of intra-state only travel.

“It’s up to her to make the decision, not the chief health officer,” Ms Frecklington said.

“The borders should be open on first of July … the deputy chief medical officer has even said it is safe for the borders to be open.”

The government’s decision to not bring forward the announcement of easing of restrictions comes after Police Minister Mark Ryan announced extra quarantine compliance checks.

Backpackers and travellers in the Wide Bay region will be targeted – after a fruit picker tested positive on June 6 – as well as pubs and clubs across the state.

The next easing of restrictions will be triggered on July 10 which is also the last day of school holidays in Queensland.

Up to 100 people will be permitted to gather in restaurants, cafes, pubs and clubs although opening borders is not covered in the road map.