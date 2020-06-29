Easing Qld restrictions still days away

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Queensland recorded no new COVID-19 cases overnight and has had just one positive test. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Easing Qld restrictions still days away

By Darren Cartwright

June 29, 2020

2020-06-29 15:01:46

Queenslanders will have to wait until Tuesday to find out when and how COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted after the transport minister stonewalled questions about borders reopening.

Mark Bailey reinforced Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s message that any changes would be announced on Tuesday and that any decision would be rooted in “evidence” and on the back of medical advice.

“Border provisions have been key to us, achieving that outcome, an outcome that NSW and Victoria haven’t been able to achieve,” he said on Sunday.

“The premier has made it very clear that there will be an announcement on Tuesday.

“There’s a whole lot of factors to be taken into account including Victoria.”

Queensland recorded no new cases overnight and has had just one positive test – a returned traveller from overseas – in the past eight days.

Victoria, however, on Sunday declared 49 more positive tests overnight with more than 100 cases announced in the past three days.

LNP opposition leader Deb Frecklington said Ms Palaszczuk should stop referring to the Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young as the reason for deciding to keep the borders closed.

She said the LNP remained resolute that borders should open on Wednesday to kick start the economy with businesses across the state that rely on tourism wilting because of intra-state only travel.

“It’s up to her to make the decision, not the chief health officer,” Ms Frecklington said.

“The borders should be open on first of July … the deputy chief medical officer has even said it is safe for the borders to be open.”

The government’s decision to not bring forward the announcement of easing of restrictions comes after Police Minister Mark Ryan announced extra quarantine compliance checks.

Backpackers and travellers in the Wide Bay region will be targeted – after a fruit picker tested positive on June 6 – as well as pubs and clubs across the state.

The next easing of restrictions will be triggered on July 10 which is also the last day of school holidays in Queensland.

Up to 100 people will be permitted to gather in restaurants, cafes, pubs and clubs although opening borders is not covered in the road map.

Latest sport

rugby league

Storm could spend months in Queensland

Melbourne's timely escape to the Sunshine Coast has helped the NRL avoid the chaos enveloping other codes as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Victoria.

Australian rules football

AFL fixture chaos due to Vic virus spike

The AFL has made changes to its round five schedule and more alterations loom amid fresh Queensland government coronavirus protocols.

soccer

Fowler's A-League reign at Roar over

Brisbane Roar and coach Robbie Fowler have parted ways, with the Liverpool legend not returning to the A-League club.

Australian rules football

Eagles, Tigers in AFL struggle town

Gold Coast's fairytale run shows no signs of slowing down, but Richmond and West Coast are running out of time to stay in the AFL premiership hunt.

Australian rules football

Cats plot for Ablett, Selwood celebration

An injury to Tom Stewart could open the door for veteran defender Lachie Henderson to come into Geelong's side against Gold Coast.

news

politics

Moselmane: I'm not suspect in AFP probe

NSW Labor MP Shaoquett Moselmane has fronted the media and denied wrongdoing after his home was raided by federal police and intelligence officials last week.

sport

rugby league

Storm could spend months in Queensland

Melbourne's timely escape to the Sunshine Coast has helped the NRL avoid the chaos enveloping other codes as COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Victoria.

world

epidemic and plague

Virus milestones amid fears worst to come

Governments fear worse pandemic news could be yet to come after the world surpassed 500,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 10 million confirmed cases.