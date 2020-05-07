East Sydney council re-opens beaches

An east Sydney council has reopened its beaches and harbour pools to the public for “swim and go” or exercise purposes.

Woollahra Council on Wednesday opened a string of beaches at Rose Bay, Watsons Bay and Double Bay, as well as Redleaf pool and the Watsons Bay Baths.

Access is only permitted for the sole purpose of exercise, with sunbathing or resting on the beach before or after swimming banned.

The decision was made in consultation with health authorities, police, the local community and the National Parks and Wildlife Service, which manages some harbour beaches located within the Woollahra Municipality, including Nielsen Park.

The council warned the beaches may be closed again if appropriate social distancing requirements weren’t followed.