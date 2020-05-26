Two Sydney schools shut after virus cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Gladys Berejiklian says early testing for COVID-19 is crucial as two schools shut for cleaning. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

health

Two Sydney schools shut after virus cases

By Gus McCubbing

May 26, 2020

2020-05-26 14:03:20

Two private schools in Sydney’s eastern suburbs have sent students home after positive coronavirus cases were discovered.

Waverley College and Moriah College both confirmed with AAP on Tuesday the schools had closed after students tested positive to COVID-19.

A spokeswoman for the independent boys’ school, where a year seven boy tested positive, said it implemented its evacuation plan within 90 minutes of learning about the case.

Parents were advised to immediately pick up their children while those students who couldn’t be collected were driven directly home – under social distancing restrictions – on a private bus.

“The procedure this morning was incredibly calm,” the Waverley College spokeswoman told AAP. 

“Staff had been preparing for some time, because the school was in a hot spot.”

The spokeswoman said the school, which re-opened last Monday, is undertaking deep cleaning and will advise parents about its restart date after hearing from NSW Health. The school would not open on Wednesday.

Waverley College deputy principal Patrick Brennan also told reporters the school had procedures in place to deliver schooling online in the event of an extended closure.

Moriah College closed about midday after it received confirmation from NSW Health a student, who was on campus on May 21, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The college, which started bringing students back on May 7, in a statement on Tuesday said it had activated its evacuation plan and was planning to re-open next week, with teaching to continue online until then. 

“In accordance with NSW Health advice, the College has closed whilst contact tracing is conducted, and the school is cleaned and sanitised,” the college said.

The evacuation comes as public school students returned to full-time classroom learning on Monday and more people headed back to on-site work.

Hundreds of security and marshalling officers were out in force across Sydney’s vast public transport network to monitor social distancing and prevent overcrowding.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the absentee rate at NSW schools on Monday was 14 per cent – only marginally higher than the average 10 per cent rate.

“It’s really a show of confidence by our parents and families in our education system … they know that our teachers, our principals, our school support staff have worked really hard to get schools ready for children to be back,” Ms Mitchell told reporters.

The NSW government, meanwhile, is urging those with even the mildest of symptoms to get tested for COVID-19 in an attempt to rapidly identify community transmission.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, both in returned overseas travellers.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says early testing is crucial as people begin to move around the state more freely and the winter months approach.

The state government also confirmed on Tuesday premium rates for insurer iCare will be frozen from June 30 to save businesses across the NSW more than $325 million.

“The government has deferred or waived a number of taxes, fees and levies, and I have asked iCare to do the same despite the scheme being heavily impacted by market volatility associated with coronavirus,” NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said.

Almost 3100 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in NSW, with more than 426,000 people tested for the virus across the state.

The state’s death toll remains at 50 and one person is currently in intensive care.

Latest news

politics

Minister rejects Chinese trade tit-for-tat

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has dismissed claims made by his Chinese counterpart about prohibitive tariffs slapped on Australian barley.

inquiry

Bushfire smoke killed hundreds last summer

The smoke from the recent bushfires caused 445 premature deaths and thousands of hospital admissions with an estimated health impact of $2 billion.

health

Two Sydney schools shut after virus cases

Waverley College, a private boys' school in Sydney's east, and nearby Moriah College have shut down and sent students home after positive COVID-19 cases.

corrupt practices

ICAC wants charges over 'ghost guard' scam

A former police officer corruptly accepted gifts while security guards scammed Sydney University, an anti-corruption commission has found.

politics

Teacher, student test positive to virus

A Victorian teacher and Sydney private school boy have tested positive to coronavirus as the major states allow students to return to classrooms.

news

politics

Minister rejects Chinese trade tit-for-tat

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has dismissed claims made by his Chinese counterpart about prohibitive tariffs slapped on Australian barley.

sport

rugby league

Dogs star Foran a chance for NRL restart

Canterbury are waiting on the final tick of approval for Kieran Foran to make his NRL return in round three.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns of 'second peak' in countries

The WHO says the world is still in the middle of the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak, with cases increasing in some countries.