‘Easter’ removed from Cadbury eggs claim melts under scrutiny

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.

FactCheck Social Media

‘Easter’ removed from Cadbury eggs claim melts under scrutiny

By AAP FactCheck

February 28, 2020

2020-02-28 15:30:24

The Statement

As Easter approaches, some social media users are claiming confectionery company Cadbury has removed the word ‘Easter’ from the packaging of its entire egg collection.

A Facebook post on February 5, 2017 by Meanwhile in Australia features a screenshot of comments by former Palmer United Party senator, Glenn Lazarus.

The post reads, “I am REALLY offended that Cadbury has taken the word ‘Easter’ off its entire collection of Easter Eggs. I am FED up with our country bending over to the rest of the world to APPEASE everyone except AUSSIES.”

The text is accompanied with an image showing a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate eggs box next to a Turkish Delight eggs box.

The post has continued to circulate since 2017, drawing more than 116,000 shares and more than 800,000 views. It has also attracted more than 16,000 reactions and 3,500 comments.

A Facebook post from February 2017
 A Facebook post claims Cadbury removed the word ‘Easter’ from the packaging of its egg collection. 

The Analysis

In March 2016, UK tabloid newspaper The Daily Star published an article titled, “Chocolate makers ban ‘Easter’ from eggs to stop ‘offending’ other religions”.

The article listed several UK products which did not include the word ‘Easter’ on the packaging including, Cadbury’s Dairy Milk “Egg Hunt Pack”, Nestlé’s Aero’s “chocolate egg with bubbly bars”, and Sainsbury’s “milk chocolate egg” brand.

The story included reaction from “religious campaigners” unhappy about the word being left off chocolate products during the Easter period. It was also picked up in Australia by Liberal MP Craig Kelly in March 2016 who wrote on his Facebook page, “WHO TOOK THE “EASTER” OUT OF EASTER EGGS ? : Even our chocolate now has to be politically correct.”

In his post, Mr Kelly wrote, “Products that for generations have been marketed as “Easter Eggs” by Cadbury, Lindt, Nestle, M & M’s, Woolworths Home brand, and others – this year, the word “Easter” has mysteriously disappeared from their packaging.”

Former senator Glenn Lazarus also shared a post about “Easter” missing on chocolate egg products saying he was “really offended”. He later deleted the post.

Paul Chatfield, director of marketing for Cadbury, told AAP FactCheck in an email the claim the company had removed the word ‘Easter’ from its packaging and advertising was not true.

“We haven’t removed the word ‘Easter’ from our products,” Mr Chatfield said.

“Easter is communicated across our marketing and advertising campaigns, and both the word and theme feature on our packaging, website and social pages.”

Children collect chocolate eggs
Cadbury says claims the company removed the word ‘Easter’ from its packaging are not true. 

During the 2019 Easter period, Cadbury Australia featured multiple Facebook posts involving their products and the word ‘Easter’, including an Adult Gift Box with the words “Happy Easter” on the box, a gift box and chocolate bunnies with Easter mentioned in the promotional material.

Cadbury also responded to a Facebook user’s comment that the words “Happy Easter” did not appear on Cadbury Easter egg products, saying “Our Easter products are sold at Easter time and Easter – the word and theme – features clearly on numerous products in numerous products in our range … We’ve used Easter on our communications at this time of year for years, and will continue to do so in future.”

Mr Chatfield told AAP FactCheck there are some Cadbury egg products that do not have ‘Easter’ displayed on their packaging such as the Mini Eggs range because there was not “room on the pack for the word itself”.

He said customers would easily be able to see the word ‘Easter’ on a shelf of Cadbury products in the supermarket.

“Our Easter products are clearly known as Easter products, due to the Easter-themed imagery on pack, the type of product they are, and the fact that they are only available at this special time of year.”

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP FactCheck found the Facebook post to be false. Cadbury said it had not removed the word ‘Easter’ from its “entire collection of Easter eggs”. The company’s director of marketing said the word ‘Easter’ and theme features on their Easter product packaging. The  Cadbury Facebook page shows the word clearly visible on its Easter promotional material.

False – The primary claims of the content are factually inaccurate.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://factcheck.aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

'Easter' removed from Cadbury eggs claim melts under scrutiny

Social media users are claiming the word 'Easter' has been removed by confectionery company Cadbury across its entire range of Easter eggs.

FactCheck Social Media

The offal truth about "canned in Australia" brains

Brains - typically crumbed lamb brains - did feature on Australian kitchen menus in the past but a Facebook post claiming to show Heinz canned brains from the 1980s gives pause for thought.

FactCheck Social Media

No, this is not "the real reason" Australia Day is celebrated on January 26

The date for Australia Day is controversial but a social media post claims the reason January 26 is the date for national celebrations has been "lost", misunderstood or twisted by the media.

FactCheck Social Media

"Crucified" photo is not of actual Armenian event

An image purporting to be a "real" historical photo of a World War I-era atrocity is being shared on Australian and overseas Facebook pages.

FactCheck Social Media

Onion fears and fables overcooked but still beware for the dog

Onions might bring on tears but a Facebook post about their supposed health benefits and risks, and their dangers for dogs, seeks to bring on fears.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

FactCheck News Media

Do Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as they do on electricity?

“Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as we do on electricity - some $30 billion a year.” Labor Assistant Minister for Treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh. September 30, 2019.

news

politics

Market virus slump adds to summer of hell

Australian shares suffered another steep sell-off as concerns surrounding the coronavirus mounted, potentially further undermining the economic outlook.

sport

rugby league

Ofahengaue ban means blooding baby Broncos

Brisbane to bring in youngsters after forward Joe Ofahengaue was stood down for the first two rounds following an alcohol-related charge.

world

epidemic and plague

World prepares for coronavirus pandemic

WHO is warning nations across the world to prepare for COVID-19 as markets tumble and authorities scramble to contain the outbreak