McCormack admits it’s a tough Easter

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Over 1200 Australians will fly into Melbourne this weekend and be quarantined for two weeks. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

health

McCormack admits it’s a tough Easter

By Colin Brinsden and Luke Costin

April 12, 2020

2020-04-12 09:10:48

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack admits it has been a tough Easter for Australians, particularly for the families that have lost loved ones due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But he also hopes people don’t become complacent just because the rate of new COVID-19 infections has slowed.

New cases have now topped 6300 with fatalities increasing overnight by one to 57 with the death of  a 74-year-old man in hospital in South Australia after contracting the virus on the Ruby Princess cruise ship. 

“Yes, for the 50 or so families that didn’t have their loved ones around this long weekend, that’s tragic, that’s sad,” Mr McCormack told Sky News on Sunday.

But he said Australia has been able to manage the mortality rate better than other countries and new virus cases remain reasonably low because people have maintained social distancing.

“The numbers are good because people are doing what they are told,” he said.

“Public sentiment changes so quickly … I do hope people don’t become complacent. This is not going to take weeks, this is going to take potentially months.

Meanwhile, more than a thousand Australians will land on home soil after weeks stranded abroad as millions break with lifelong Easter traditions.

Long-stuck travellers flown from Peru, Uruguay, India and Nepal will trickle through Sydney and Melbourne on Sunday before being shuttled to hotels for two weeks of quarantine.

Nearly 100 of them spent weeks stranded on an Antarctic cruise ship off the coast of Uruguay while another 63 left Kathmandu on a Canadian government-backed flight.

“Thanks also to (the) Canadian High Commission in New Delhi and Canadian Govt. To do what you did remotely … hats off,” Australian Ambassador to Nepal Peter Budd tweeted on Saturday night.

Thousands of recently returned travellers will be released on Sunday from the guarded quarantine they’ve spent the past fortnight in.

The source of nearly half of new COVID-19 cases, NSW, on Saturday recorded its fifth day with fewer than 50 new infections.

Some 240 people are in hospital nationwide, with 80 of those in intensive care units.

One-third of cases have been locally acquired.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth is happy with what he is seeing from Australians this Easter.

“We have got to remember that this is a holiday time, we’ve asked Australians to break a lifelong habit with this weekend,” he said.

He didn’t think isolated cases of poor behaviour was cause for a widespread concern, but wouldn’t speculate if a potential spike in cases down the track could be attributed to Easter.

“What we are aiming for is that the news continues to be good.”

Efforts are also ongoing to return hundreds of passengers from cruise ship Vasco Da Gama to their home states.

They were forced to quarantine on Western Australia’s Rottnest Island but, despite being cleared, are now stranded in Perth due to a lack of flights.

Latest news

health

Man dies in quarantine at Melbourne hotel

A plane carrying about 112 stranded Australian and New Zealand cruise ship passengers infected with COVID-19 has landed in Melbourne from Uruguay.

health

Newcastle street race meet ends with fines

NSW Police have busted an illegal street-racing meet near Newcastle and issued nearly 20 fines for breaching the Public Health Order.

health

McCormack admits it's a tough Easter

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack admits it has been a tough Easter as people adhere to social distancing, but says the restrictions are working.

easter

Christians adapt to Easter in a pandemic

As Christians celebrate this Easter, some church leaders are rising to the challenge of banned gatherings while others feel a sense of grief.

health

Qld's new COVID-19 cases continue to fall

Queensland has recorded just 77 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week while overall, more than a third of the patients have recovered, in an encouraging sign.

news

health

Man dies in quarantine at Melbourne hotel

A plane carrying about 112 stranded Australian and New Zealand cruise ship passengers infected with COVID-19 has landed in Melbourne from Uruguay.

sport

rugby league

NSW's top cop gives NRL the green light

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller has written to ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys giving the nod to an NRL without crowds and involving only NSW teams.

world

politics

Assange's partner pleas for his release

The mother of Julian Assange's two young children is pleading for him to be released from his London jail where the coronavirus is spreading.