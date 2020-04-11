Discover Australian Associated Press

Over 1200 Australians will fly into Melbourne this weekend and be quarantined for two weeks. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

health

Easter trad broken as Aussies land home

By Luke Costin

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 22:53:35

More than a thousand Australians will land on home soil after weeks stranded abroad as millions break with lifelong Easter traditions.

Long-stuck travellers flown from Peru, Uruguay, India and Nepal will trickle through Sydney and Melbourne on Sunday before being shuttled to hotels for two weeks of quarantine.

Nearly 100 of them spent weeks stranded on an Antarctic cruise ship off the coast of Uruguay while another 63 left Kathmandu on a Canadian government-backed flight.

“Thanks also to (the) Canadian High Commission in New Delhi and Canadian Govt. To do what you did remotely … hats off,” Australian Ambassador to Nepal Peter Budd tweeted on Saturday night.

Thousands of recently returned travellers will be released on Sunday from the guarded quarantine they’ve spent the past fortnight in.

Australia’s daily infection rate was increasing at least 15 per cent every day when they entered but it’s now dropped to less than two per cent.

Australia’s total cases sits at 6302 cases, with 56 people having died from the virus.

The source of nearly half those cases, NSW, on Saturday recorded its fifth day with fewer than 50 new infections.

Some 240 people are in hospital nationwide, with 80 of those in intensive care units.

One-third of cases have been locally acquired.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth has conceded the restrictions have made it difficult for Australians wanting to celebrate Easter or Passover.

“We’re very happy with what we’re seeing Australians do around Easter,” he said.

“We have got to remember that this is a holiday time, we’ve asked Australians to break a lifelong habit with this weekend.”

He didn’t think isolated cases of poor behaviour was cause for a widespread concern, but wouldn’t speculate if an potential spike in cases down the track could be attributed to Easter.

“What we are aiming for is that the news continues to be good.”

Efforts are also ongoing to return hundreds of passengers from cruise ship Vasco Da Gama to their home states.

They were forced to quarantine on Western Australia’s Rottnest Island but, despite being cleared, are now stranded in Perth due to a lack of flights.

