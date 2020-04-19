Eating disorder victims fear seeking help

Young adults suffering from eating disorders are scared of losing control of their weight, are often in denial or don’t understand the severity of the illness, a new study has found.

Almost 300 Australians participated in the online survey which found the majority of 18-25-year-olds with eating disorders, such as anorexia or bulimia, also had reasons to put off getting help.

Flinders University psychology research associate Kathina Ali said 82 per cent did not want to concern others, and 74 per cent believed they should solve their own problems.

Almost 70 per cent said not wanting to lose control over their eating or weight was another reason.

“It reflects the wish for autonomy and also the fear of being a burden to others in this group of young adults,” she said.

Flinders University psychology lecturer Dan Fassnacht said it was concerning that only 20 per cent of people with eating disorder symptoms sought professional help.

While 82 per cent indicated seeking help for an eating problem would be useful, only 26 per cent believed they needed it.

More than half said they were not ready to change their eating behaviour.

“Few believed they needed help despite the problems they were experiencing,” Dr Fassnacht said.

The researches recommended the public, as well as counsellors and health workers, become aware of the barriers to people seeking assistance.

They said more information about the severity of eating disorders should be available.

