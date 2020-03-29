Ecclestone sees little hope for F1 in 2020

Bernie Ecclestone holds little hope of Formula One racing this season due to the coronavirus pandemic and said he would have declared it game over already.

The 89-year-old former F1 supremo, speaking from the seclusion of his locked-down farm in Brazil, said: “Today what would I do? I think I’d have to say we’re going to close down talk of having any races this year,” said the Briton.

“That’s the only thing you could do safely for everybody so nobody starts making silly arrangements which may not be able to happen.”

Asked whether that meant effectively wiping out the season and saying there would not be any races and focus on 2021, he agreed.

“Which is what they had to do for the Olympics of course. It’s unfortunate but that’s how it is,” added Ecclestone.

F1 has said it hopes to run a reduced season of 15-18 races, starting sometime in the summer, but Ecclestone — who drew up the calendar for decades until he was ousted in 2017 — was pessimistic about the chances of that happening.

“I’d be very, very, very surprised if they managed to achieve that,” said Ecclestone.

“I hope they do. I really hope they do. They could run three or four races at the beginning of next year and still count to the 2020 championship.

“The problem is where are you going to have them where the teams can go and the promoter wants to run a race.

“It’s all very well making the calendar, which you can do while you wait. The big problem is getting the promoters to want to run the race.”