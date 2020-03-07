Discover Australian Associated Press

Officials in Peru - as well as in Serbia, Slovakia and Cameroon - announced their first virus cases. Image by AP PHOTO

virus diseases

Virus cases top 100,000 across 90 nations

By ANGELA CHARLTON and MATT SEDENSKY

March 7, 2020

2020-03-07 14:59:01

The coronavirus outbreak has hit a milestone, infecting more than 100,000 people worldwide as it gets woven deeper into the daily lives of millions.

The virus, which has killed more than 3,400 people and emerged in more than 90 countries, edged into more US states on Friday and even breached the halls of the Vatican. It forced mosques in Iran and beyond to halt weekly Muslim prayers, blocked pilgrims from Jesus’ birthplace in Bethlehem and upended Japan’s plans for the Olympic torch parade.

At the White House, President Donald Trump signed a $8.3 billion bill to fight the coronavirus a day after Italy said it would double its own spending to $8.5 billion.

In Geneva, the UN health agency said it had received applications for 40 possible virus tests, had 20 vaccine candidates in development and reported that numerous clinical trials of experimental drugs for the new coronavirus were under way.

“We’re all in this together. We all have a role to play,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, chief of the World Health Organisation, urging more global cooperation from the business world and solidarity with the poorest.

The news wasn’t all bad: more than half of those who contracted the virus have now recovered. It’s retreating in China, where it first emerged, and in nearby South Korea.

China on Saturday morning reported just 99 new cases, the first time it has had only a double digit increase since January 20. It also reported another 28 deaths. Overall, China now counts 22,177 patients currently in treatment, while it has released 55,404. South Korea on Saturday morning reported 174 new cases.

Questions swirled around whether Iran could control its outbreak, as the number of reported infections jumped beyond 4,700 on Friday, with 124 deaths. Iran set up checkpoints to limit travel and had firefighters spray disinfectant on an 18-kilometre stretch of Tehran’s most famous avenue.

The epidemic’s economic impact snowballed, with world stocks and the price of oil dropping sharply again Friday.

The head of the UN’s food agency, the World Food Program, warned of the potential for “absolute devastation” as the outbreak’s effects ripple through Africa and the Middle East. India scrambled to stave off an epidemic that could overwhelm its under-funded, under-staffed health care system, which lacks enough labs or hospitals for its 1.3 billion people.

“We’re seeing more countries affected with lower incomes, with weaker health systems and that’s more concerning,” WHO chief Ghebreyesus said.

The fear and the crackdowns that swept through China are now shifting westward, as workers in Europe and the US stay home, authorities vigorously sanitise public places and consumers flock to stores for household staples.

Off California’s coast, a Grand Princess cruise ship remained at sea with passengers confined to their cabins as Vice President Mike Pence said 21 people on the ship – almost all crew members – had tested positive for coronavirus. Pence said the government was planning to bring the Grand Princess cruise ship into a “non-commercial port” where all the passengers and crew will be tested.

Thailand on Friday blocked a separate cruise ship from docking, worried because it carried dozens of passengers from Italy, which with 197 virus deaths is the centre of Europe’s epidemic.

WHO officials warned against having “false hopes” that the virus could fade away when warmer summer temperatures come to northern countries.

“Every day we slow down the epidemic is another day governments can prepare their health workers to detect, test, treat and care for patients,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

