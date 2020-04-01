Education vital for circular waste economy

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The government has outlined the next steps for Australia achieving its 2025 recycling targets. Image by AP PHOTO

Environment

Education vital for circular waste economy

By Rebecca Gredley

April 1, 2020

2020-04-01 17:41:55

Educating Australians about recycling is central to the federal government’s goal of a circular economy. 

In a circular economy packaging is recycled and reused rather than going to waste.

Assistant minister for waste reduction Trevor Evans, along with the Australian Packaging Covenant, on Wednesday outlined the next steps for the nation achieving its 2025 recycling targets.

The targets are:

* 100 per cent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging

* 70 per cent of plastic packaging being recycled or composted

* 50 per cent of average recycled content included in packaging

* Phase out of problematic and unnecessary single-use plastics packaging.

Key steps to reach the goals are a national consumer education campaign for sustainable packing, waste collection partnerships in regional areas, traceability for recycled content and a national strategy for compostable packaging.

Mr Evans says about half of the nation’s packaging is going to waste.

“That is the gap we need to bridge,” he said.

The goal for recycled content in packaging has been boosted from 30 per cent to 50 per cent after an audit found the average was already 35 per cent.

But there’s a huge difference across materials, with plastics only at two per cent of recycled content.

About 2.6 million tonnes (49 per cent) of packaging was recovered in 2017 to 2018. 

Again there’s a large range between materials, with 16 per cent of plastics recovered, 46 per cent for glass, 48 per cent metals and 63 per cent paper.

A staggered ban on waste exports will also result in additional challenges for the sector, given a handful of recycling facilities have also recently closed.

An estimated 200,000 to 300,000 tonnes of kerbside recyclables were in storage in Melbourne at the end of last year.

The government has previously flagged its desire to invest in the system.

Without any major changes, packaging consumption is expected to increase to 6.5 million tonnes by 2025, which is nearly a 20 per cent increase from 2017.

Planet Ark Environmental Foundation chief Paul Klymenko says achieving a circular economy requires one of the greatest collaboration efforts ever undertaken.

Latest sport

rugby league

Leilua slams NRL as pay deal nears

A pay deal between the NRL and its players is near but Wests Tigers centre Joey Leilua has vented his frustration over perceived inequality.

rugby league

Bulldogs sacked by NRL over sex scandal

Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have had their NRL registrations cancelled following a schoolgirl sex scandal.

sport

Many A-League players miss emergency fund

About half of the A-League's players are unlikely to be eligible for monies under the federal government's JobKeepers package.

soccer

PFA slams A-League club player stand-downs

The Professional Footballers Association has lamented the decision of two more A-League clubs to stand down players during the coronavirus shutdown.

rugby league

A bigger challenge than SL war: Quayle

John Quayle says the NRL must emerge from the coronavirus pandemic stronger than ever as the game faces a bigger challenge than the Super League war.

news

virus diseases

NSW coronavirus death toll rises to 10

A 10th person has died from coronavirus in NSW as the premier urges businesses to help plug shortages of crucial equipment including gloves.

sport

rugby league

Leilua slams NRL as pay deal nears

A pay deal between the NRL and its players is near but Wests Tigers centre Joey Leilua has vented his frustration over perceived inequality.

world

virus diseases

US death toll above China; Italy 'plateau'

More than 800,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 40,000 have died, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.