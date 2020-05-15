Eels and Broncos to kick off NRL return

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The NRL competition will resume on May 28 with the Broncos at home to the Eels. Image by (AAP Image/Joel Carrett)

rugby league

Eels and Broncos to kick off NRL return

By Scott Bailey

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 14:01:08

The NRL has avoided a massive headache by not scheduling any teams with non-vaccinated players for matches in Queensland in the opening two rounds.

Under a reworked draw announced on Friday, Brisbane will kick off the NRL’s return when they host Parramatta on Thursday night of May 28 to start round three.

South Sydney will clash with arch-rivals Sydney Roosters on the Friday night, as another highlight in the schedule which only included rounds three and four.

Games will be played in NSW and Queensland, with the NRL still to determine what venues will be used.

Crucially though, none of Canberra, Manly or Canterbury are drawn to play away matches against Queensland teams in the opening fortnight.

Penrith also have both their games in Sydney, after not disclosing to the media whether all their players had been vaccinated.

Had they been set to travel to Queensland, it would have caused a political storm given that state government will now allow players to take to the field without the jab unless they have a medical exemption.

“Today we have released the next two rounds of the draw to provide certainty for clubs, coaches and players so they can plan for the coming weeks,” NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said.

“We are currently finalising the full draw with our broadcast partners and key stakeholders.”

“Rugby league is so important to so many people.

“We hope that the football resuming will bring some positivity and excitement back to our fans and the wider community.”

Under the revised draw, there will be no Monday night football between Parramatta and Wests Tigers in round three as had previously been expected.

The Tigers will instead face Cronulla on the Saturday night, while the Warriors clash with the Dragons and Melbourne feature in a blockbuster against Canberra on the same night.

Penrith play Newcastle and Manly face off against Canterbury on the Sunday.

There will be no double-headers in the schedule, while no venue will host more than one game in one day.

REVISED NRL DRAW FOR OPENING FORTNIGHT:

ROUND THREE

Thursday: 7.50pm – Brisbane v Parramatta 

Friday: 6pm – North Queensland v Gold Coast, 7.55pm – Sydney Roosters v South Sydney

Saturday: 3pm – Warriors v St Geoge Illawarra, 5.30pm – Cronulla v Wests Tigers, 7.35pm – Melbourne v Canberra

Sunday: 4.05pm – Penrith v Newcastle, 6.30pm – Manly v Cantebury

ROUND FOUR 

Thursday: 7.50pm – Brisbane v Sydney Roosters 

Friday: 6pm – Penrith v Warriors, 7.55pm – Melbourne v South Sydney

Saturday: 5.30pm – Parramatta v Manly, 7.35pm – North Queensland v Cronulla

Sunday: 4.05pm – Canberra v Newcastle, 6.30pm – Gold Coast v Wests Tigers

Monday (Queen’s Birthday): 4.05pm – Canterbury v St George Illawarra

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has urged players to be on their best behaviour and respect "over and above" health protocols ahead of the league's June 11 restart.

Australian rules football

Eagles chase AFL fixture compensation

West Coast want a run of home games later in the AFL season to make up for having to restart the 2020 campaign with a succession of matches interstate.

rugby league

Eels and Broncos to kick off NRL return

Brisbane Broncos will host Parramatta Eels on the return night of the NRL on May 28.

F1

Ricciardo to join McLaren in F1 shake up

Australian F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is to race for the McLaren team in 2021, taking the seat of Carlos Sainz, who will move to Ferrari.

Formula One

Ricciardo moves from Renault to McLaren

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo will switch from Renault to McLaren following the 2020 season.

news

politics

China must respect Australian values: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia will stand its ground on calls for a global coronavirus inquiry despite infuriating the Chinese government.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has urged players to be on their best behaviour and respect "over and above" health protocols ahead of the league's June 11 restart.

world

economy, business and finance

WTO chief Azevedo to depart a year early

The head of the World Trade Organisation has announced he will step down a year early as the body struggles to coordinate responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.