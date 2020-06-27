Gutherson nails Eels’ NRL win over Raiders

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Parramatta lost No.7 Mitchell Moses (C) before halftime in their golden-point NRL win over Canberra. Image by Brendon Thorne/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Gutherson nails Eels’ NRL win over Raiders

By Matt Encarnacion

June 27, 2020

2020-06-27 22:04:26

An 87th-minute field goal to Clint Gutherson has delivered Parramatta a dramatic 25-24 golden-point NRL victory over a plucky Canberra outfit.

However the win might have come at a cost, with star halfback Mitchell Moses suffering a suspected calf injury in the first half of Saturday night’s contest.

Moses appeared to show signs of discomfort when trying to come off the defensive line before eventually limping off the Bankwest Stadium field.

Parramatta looked set to overcome the loss of their chief playmaker when they surged to a 12-point lead with 12 minutes remaining.

However, the Raiders stormed back to force extra time through two Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad tries in three minutes.

The Canberra fullback first pounced on a George Williams kick in the 76th minute, before finishing off an Elliott Whitehead line break in the return set.

Jack Wighton, Gutherson and Williams all had looks at a game-winning field goal in the first period of extra time, but all failed to convert.

But the Eels’ captain didn’t waste his second opportunity, stepping up from 30 metres out to seal Parramatta’s sixth win from their opening seven games.

The Eels remain at the top of the ladder, while the Raiders have lost three of their past four matches and might drop as low as seventh.

It was a thrilling finish to a contest which was almost moved after two ACL injuries to Sydney Roosters players on Friday night prompted an emergency inspection.

The surface was cleared early on Saturday morning by the league, however both teams were instructed to warm up in the sheds instead of on the ground.

The adjustment failed to deter Parramatta, who claimed the opening points through a routine right-side shift for Ryan Matterson to score.

A Reed Mahoney forward pass swung the momentum back Canberra’s way, with Josh Papalii strolling through untouched in the 19th minute.

The Raiders also benefited from a blatant forward pass thrown right in front of the touch judge, resulting in Whitehead crossing.

There was a flashpoint soon after when Corey Horsburgh reacted angrily to tackle by Matterson, before exiting with a suspected foot injury.

Moses limped from the field soon after, and the Eels reduced the halftime deficit to four with a penalty goal just before the break.

Parramatta dominated most of the second half, regaining the lead first through Ray Stone before their dangerous left edge exposed Canberra’s frail right.

First, Michael Jennings latched onto a Shaun Lane offload, before Maika Sivo finished off a Gutherson cutout, only for Canberra to roar home.

The Raiders will also wait anxiously on the match review report with both Josh Hodgson and Jordan Rapana cited over separate incidents. 

Hodgson was booked for a tackle around the neck of Eels winger Blake Ferguson, while Rapana might be in hot water for a swinging arm on Sivo. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Gutherson nails Eels' NRL win over Raiders

Parramatta's 25-24 golden-point victory over Canberra has come at a cost, with star halfback Mitchell Moses suffering a suspected calf injury.

Australian rules football

Desperate times in Tigers' AFL flag quest

Coach Damien Hardwick needs a lift from his star players as the Tigers seek to kick their stuttering AFL premiership defence back into gear.

Australian rules football

Saints shock Tigers in AFL upset

St Kilda lost Paddy Ryder before the first bounce but controlled proceedings at Marvel Stadium to consign reigning AFL premiers Richmond to a 26-point defeat.

rugby league

Knights cop NRL thrashing as Cowboys rally

Newcastle have copped a wake-up call after a 32-20 NRL thrashing at the hands of the North Queensland in Townsville.

motor racing

McLaughlin wins Supercars' return race

Two-time defending champion Scott McLaughlin has secured his 45th Supercars career victory after holding off a late challenge from Shane van Gisbergen.

news

health

Melbourne emergency nurse tests positive

An emergency department nurse has tested positive for COVID-19 as Victoria records 41 new cases and embarks on blanket testing in community hot spots.

sport

Australian rules football

Desperate times in Tigers' AFL flag quest

Coach Damien Hardwick needs a lift from his star players as the Tigers seek to kick their stuttering AFL premiership defence back into gear.

world

health

US, India, China see virus cases soar

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections per day has surged to a new high of 40,000 in the United States while India also registered a new record.