Eels welcome back star trio from injury

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Ryan Matterson, Blake Ferguson and Mitchell Moses are back in Parramatta's NRL line-up. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Eels welcome back star trio from injury

By Scott Bailey

July 22, 2020

2020-07-22 09:58:24

Mitchell Moses’ return will come at the perfect time for Parramatta with coach Brad Arthur urging him to lift the NRL team’s energy against the Wests Tigers.

The Eels turned in their first poor performance of the year against Manly last week, with Arthur claiming players “let the club down” in the opening 20 minutes.

But they will have a significant boost on Thursday night’ against the Tigers at Bankwest Stadium.

Moses is on track to return from a hamstring injury after three weeks and only had to get through a light run on Wednesday to confirm his place. 

Winger Blake Ferguson is set to come back from a knee issue while Ryan Matterson will overcome a thumb injury.

The Eels are also hopeful Nathan Brown and Maika Sivo will both play, after picking up knocks in the loss to the Sea Eagles.

But it will be on Moses the biggest responsibility falls.

Halves partner Dylan Brown commented this week on the mental fatigue of recent weeks, with Arthur stating that would likely have come through Moses’ absence.

“To get those three players back, we will be leaning on them quite a bit to bring that energy and bring that talk and enthusiasm,” Arthur said.

“Talk becomes infectious and that breeds enthusiasm. And then it become infectious for the rest of the team.

“To get Mitchell back this week will help Gutho (fullback Clint Gutherson) and with those two being the most experienced players it will help everyone.”

Moses has got through full training this week unscathed, running up to seven kilometres at training over the weekend.

The No.7 was one of the form players of the competition before his injury, being the guiding force behind the Eels’ rise to the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Arthur did not expect Matterson to be caught up in the ongoing drama surrounding his exit from the Tigers.

The back-rower left the club last year after an ugly split and Parramatta have downplayed claims this week he told the Tigers he wanted out because they wouldn’t win a title.

“Everyone likes to play against their old team,” Arthur said.

“Matto is probably just excited about being back in the team.

“Off the back of a disappointing performance he just wants to help us get back to playing the footy we should be.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Bulldogs confirm Cotric's arrival for 2021

Canterbury have confirmed the signing of Canberra's representative winger Nick Cotric in a "massive boost" to their bid to return to the NRL finals.

rugby league

Eels welcome back star trio from injury

Parramatta halfback Mitchell Moses is on track to lead a host of NRL big-name returns for the Eels against the Wests Tigers on Thursday night.

rugby union

RA denies $3 million grab for sports freak

Rugby Australia is poised to steal prodigiously talented sporting teen Joseph Suaalii from the NRL in both a major coup for the code and a blow to South Sydney.

virus diseases

ATP restart delayed as Citi Open cancelled

The resumption of the men's ATP Tour has been further delayed after the Citi Open, won last year by Australia's Nick Kyrgios, was cancelled.

Australian rules football

AFL set for 33 games in 20 days

The AFL has released the fixture for rounds nine through 12, with 33 games to be played across 20 consecutive days.

news

health

Surfer COVID breach amid Vic second wave

Victoria Police have issued 61 fines to people found breaching lockdown rules, including a person who travelled more than 100km to go on a surfing trip.

sport

rugby league

Bulldogs confirm Cotric's arrival for 2021

Canterbury have confirmed the signing of Canberra's representative winger Nick Cotric in a "massive boost" to their bid to return to the NRL finals.

world

disease

EU leaders reach deal on pandemic recovery

European Union leaders have agreed on a post-pandemic recovery package for the economy of the 27-nation bloc, offering 750 billion euros in grants and loans.