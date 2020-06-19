Discover Australian Associated Press

The Eiffel Tower is set to reopen on June 25 but visitors must use the stairs. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Eiffel Tower to reopen in stairs-only mode

By AAP

June 19, 2020

The Eiffel Tower is preparing to welcome back visitors after the COVID-19 lockdown but because of lingering concerns about infection the elevators will initially be off-limits.

Workers at the Parisian landmark, which looms 324 metres over the French capital, were on Wednesday making preparations to reopen on June 25, after three months of shutdown.

It has been the site’s longest period out of action since World War II.

Managers said they hoped to get operations fully back to normal later in the summer. In the meantime, a series of safety measures will be in place.

Visitors will not be able to go any higher than the second level of the tower, and until the start of July access will be only via the staircases. The elevators, with their confined space, represent a risk of disease transmission.

There will also be a one-way traffic system in force on the staircases, and all visitors over the age of 11 will be required to wear a face covering.

“To attract people, the most important thing is that security measures are taken, and that’s why we’re promoting safe distances,” said Patrick Branco Ruivo, director of the Eiffel Tower’s operating company.

He said that with foreign travel yet to recover from restrictions put in place to slow the pandemic, most of the visitors would in the initial stage be domestic.

“For the French public, this is the moment to come to the Eiffel Tower,” said Branco Ruivo. 

