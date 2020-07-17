Eight NSW virus cases, tighter venue rules

The number of new COVID-19 cases in NSW continues to rise with all patrons who visited a western Sydney restaurant directed to get tested and self-isolate after a third case was linked to the venue.

NSW Health on Friday afternoon said a customer who dined at Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park on July 10 has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case is the third linked to the restaurant with NSW Health directing anyone who visited there between July 9 and 14 to “immediately be tested and self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of symptoms”.

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms has also been urged to get re-tested even if they had a negative result previously.

NSW had recorded eight new COVID-19 cases to 8pm on Thursday with six a result of community transmission, including a man in his 80s who dined at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula. That cluster now numbers 42 people, the majority of whom were not patrons.

Another case was a person who worked while ill last week at the Thai Rock restaurant, while at least five COVID-19 cases attended the surrounding Stockland Mall.

Anyone who has visited Stockland Mall in the past 14 days should watch out for respiratory symptoms and seek testing.

Six additional COVID-19 cases were recorded after 8pm, including three hotel-connected cases, and the latest case linked to the Thai Rock restaurant.

As a result of the increase in cases, Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Friday said funerals and religious gatherings in NSW will from July 24 have a limit of 100 people while weddings and corporate events will be capped at 150 people.

No dancing, singing or mingling will be permitted at weddings.

Previously-announced restrictions on pubs and hotels – including a cap of 300 people, mandatory sign-ins and maximum group bookings of 10 people – will also be extended to all NSW hospitality venues, such as clubs and restaurants.

The 20-person limit for private indoor and outdoor gatherings remains in place for now but NSW Health has encouraged residents to keep gatherings below 10 people.

“What we need to do in NSW is minimise the risk of those activities which we know super-spread the virus, those activities indoors which we know act as a catalyst, and this will also take pressure off our health authorities,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters on Friday.

Ms Berejiklian said industry associations were on board with the hospitality changes and that funerals carried an additional risk due to mingling and expressions of emotion.

Australian Funeral Directors Association president Andrew Pinder echoed Ms Berejiklian’s remarks and said the restrictions were “sustainable, responsible and respectful”.

Meanwhile, Virus-hit Victoria recorded 428 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

NSW Health on Wednesday confirmed the “patient zero” of the Crossroads Hotel outbreak was most likely a Melbourne freight company employee who attended the venue on July 3 for a work party. At least six of his colleagues have since caught COVID-19.

The man entered NSW on June 30, before the state’s border with Victoria closed.

“It is a good case study of how quickly and how widely the disease can spread and it is a good wake-up call for all of us, because I feel there was too much complacency in the community and we thought that the worst was behind us but unfortunately it is not,” Ms Berejiklian said.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant also confirmed on Friday that pop-up testing sites around southwest Sydney amid the Crossroads Hotel cluster would not shut as originally planned.