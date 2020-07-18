Discover Australian Associated Press

Restrictions on pubs and hotels will be extended to all NSW venues, such as clubs and restaurants. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Eight NSW virus cases, events tightened

By AAP

July 18, 2020

2020-07-18 11:33:23

NSW has recorded eight new COVID-19 cases as the premier reiterated the state is on “high alert” and extended restrictions on pubs and hotels to all indoor hospitality and event venues.

Of the new cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday, six were a result of community transmission, including a man in his 80s who dined at the Crossroads Hotel in Casula. That cluster now numbers 42 people.

Another case last week worked while ill at the Thai Rock Restaurant in Wetherill Park.

Five additional cases were recorded after 8pm.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says funerals and religious gatherings in NSW will have a limit of 100 people while weddings and corporate events will be capped at 150 people.

Previously-announced restrictions on pubs and hotels – including a cap of 300 people, mandatory sign-ins and maximum group bookings of 10 people – will also be extended to all NSW hospitality venues, such as clubs and restaurants.

The 20-person limit for indoor home gatherings remains in place for now.

“What we need to do in NSW is minimise the risk of those activities which we know super-spread the virus, those activities indoors which we know act as a catalyst, and this will also take pressure off our health authorities,” Ms Berejiklian said on Friday.

Ms Berejiklian said industry associations were on board with the changes.

There were almost 24,500 tests performed in NSW over the reporting period.

soccer

Buhagiar helps Sydney close in on Plate

A late double from Trent Buhagiar has given Sydney a 3-1 home win over Wellington to virtually wrap up the A-League Premier's Plate for the Sky Blues.

Australian rules football

Magpie De Goey to have finger surgery

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey will have surgery on an injured finger following his five-goal virtuoso AFL performance against Geelong.

rugby league

Australian rules football

De Goey kicks five as Magpies down Cats

Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey booted three goals in the final term to get his team over the line against an injury-hit Geelong.

epidemic and plague

Victoria records 217 new COVID cases

Two more elderly people have died in Victoria as the state recorded 217 new COVID-19 cases, a day after a spike of 428 cases shocked the nation.

sport

world

virus diseases

World adds 1m virus cases in 100 hours

The global coronavirus count is accelerating, with the world adding one million new cases in the last 100 days, compared to three months for the first.