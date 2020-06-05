Discover Australian Associated Press

Gladys Berejiklian is urging NSW travellers to take COVID-19 precautions over the June long weekend. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Eighth day of no NSW community virus cases

By AAP

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 14:08:51

For an eighth straight day NSW has recorded no cases of community-transmitted COVID-19, as authorities plead for caution over the June long weekend.

Two new COVID-19 cases were recorded in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday, both of which in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The state has recorded 3106 cases to date, and one person remains in intensive care.

With restrictions on intrastate travel around NSW lifted on Monday, the NSW government on Thursday encouraged travellers over the June long weekend – the first opportunity for many to leave their home towns since February – to take care.

They would need to continue adhering to social distancing measures.

“We’re probably doing better than we anticipated at this stage of the pandemic, however we have to be cautious, we have to be vigilant, we have to be safe to make sure that even the mildest symptom means we get tested,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet on Thursday said NSW economic demand in the March quarter had contracted 1.5 per cent, with steeper declines certain in the June quarter.

Household consumption in NSW had also fallen 1.6 per cent.

The figures were released as the government struggles to secure its proposed 12-month pay freeze for public sector workers, which would save $3 billion for public project investment.

The policy was blocked in state parliament on Tuesday when Labor and crossbench MPs united to pass a disallowance motion in the upper house. 

It will on Thursday afternoon go to the Industrial Relations Commission for conciliation.

Ms Berejiklian acknowledged her state had been hit harder by COVID-19 restrictions than other Australian states, but insisted NSW had found the right balance between health and economic activity.

Unprecedented bushfires had also dented economic confidence.

“We’ve suffered the greatest economic consequences because of the way our economy is structured,” Ms Berejiklian said, referring to the state’s large service sector.

“The national accounts contracted by 0.3 per cent in the March quarter, in NSW that contraction was 1.5 per cent, the largest in the nation. 

“We did come off a higher base but it also shows NSW has been most severely impacted by those restrictions.”

The NSW coroner, meanwhile, announced on Wednesday it would investigate a spate of coronavirus-related deaths at a western Sydney aged care home.

About 70 people became infected and 17 residents died after a Newmarch House employee worked despite having mild symptoms.

All residents and staff who tested positive for COVID-19 have since been cleared.

With the number of new daily cases remaining low, the NSW government on Tuesday also announced gyms, dance studios and fitness centres could reopen within a fortnight.

Up to 10 people would be allowed to partake in classes of dance, yoga or pilates from June 13, while up to 100 people will be permitted inside an indoor venue such as a gym.

Children’s community sport can resume from July 1.

