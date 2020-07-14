Eighth day of triple-digit cases in Vic

VICTORIA’S LATEST COVID-19 NUMBERS

* 177 new cases, the eighth day in a row of triple-digit increase

* 3967 in total across Victoria, with 1612 active

* 72 patients in hospital, 17 in intensive care

* 25 cases connected to known outbreaks

* 151 under investigation

* One case from hotel quarantine

* 1,148,357 tests done since testing began

THE NEW CASES INCLUDE:

* Six cases at the LaManna supermarket in Essendon

* 12 from Somerville Meats outbreak

* Eight cases linked to Cenvic Construction at Riverina Apartments in Footscray

* 26 cases linked to Menarock Life aged care facility in Essendon, making it the biggest aged care cluster of coronavirus in Victoria to date

* 13 cases linked to Glendale aged care facility in Werribee

* 144 cases linked to the Al-Taqwa College outbreak

* Two cases linked to Japara Aged Care in Windsor

PUBLIC HOUSING TOWERS:

* 242 cases in various public housing towers in North Melbourne and Flemington, with investigations into the outbreak continuing

* 32 cases are residents of various public housing towers in Carlton

FINES:

* Victoria Police have conducted almost 2500 spot checks at homes, businesses and public places and fined 133 people.

* About 9500 vehicles were inspected at checkpoints on main arterial roads and 22 fines handed out.