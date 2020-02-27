Eighth virus case from cruise ship group

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australians from the Diamond Princess quarantined near Darwin are halfway through their stay there. Image by Helen Orr/AAP Photos

Health

Eighth virus case from cruise ship group

By Greg Roberts

February 27, 2020

2020-02-27 18:56:19

Two more Australians who were on the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship and evacuated to Darwin have been tested to see if they have the infection with eight tourists already testing positive.

The eighth to come down with the COVID-19 infection was a Victorian man whose partner had been diagnosed with the disease and they had returned to their home state together.

He probably had the infection while on the ship in Japan as he has since disclosed that he felt unwell then, Acting NT chief health officer Dianne Stephens said.

He was “more than likely in the recovery phase of the disease” now as he had not had any symptoms at the Howard Springs quarantine facility near Darwin, she said.

Prof Stephens said she could not say why the infection had not been identified while the more than 3700 passengers and crew were in quarantine for a fortnight in Japan.

Globally there are now 80,410 reported COVID-19 cases and 2707 deaths.

The results of the latest tests for two people in Darwin are due on Wednesday night.

One person was in isolation at Howard Springs while a 61-year-old NSW woman went to Royal Darwin Hospital due to a cardiac condition. She was tested and isolated in a “negative pressure room”, used for droplet infections such as tuberculosis, which is often seen in remote communities.

The Australians left in Darwin, mostly aged in their 60s and 70s, but some over 80, were past the halfway mark of their 14-day quarantine period – after being isolated for 14 days on the ship – and their morale was improving, Prof Stephens said.

Another 266 people already quarantined at Howard Springs who were evacuated from the epicentre of the virus at Wuhan in China left the facility last weekend.

Latest sport

cricket

Aussies thrash Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Australia has hammered Bangladesh by 86 runs in their T20 World Cup clash in Canberra, to enhance their semi-final hopes alive.

cricket

Aussies backing in Marsh, Wade for T20s

Australia's middle order looms as the only real area of concern after the tourists posted a big win in Cape Town to take out the T20 series.

Australian rules football

Farmer researchers warn AFL on head knocks

Graham "Polly" Farmer has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy after tests on tissue from the AFL great's brain.

Australian rules football

Coaches vow to deliver AFL Origin showcase

Defensive mindsets will be thrown out the window when the AFL's biggest stars clash in Friday night's bushfire relief match at Marvel Stadium.

Summer Olympics

Coronavirus a concern for Olympics: Thorpe

Australia's Olympic great Ian Thorpe says he'd definitely be worried about the potential impact of coronavirus on athletes at the Tokyo Games.

news

politics

Risk of virus pandemic upon us: Morrison

The Morrison government has enacted an emergency response plan and is acting on the basis the coronavirus crisis has become a global pandemic.

sport

cricket

Aussies thrash Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Australia has hammered Bangladesh by 86 runs in their T20 World Cup clash in Canberra, to enhance their semi-final hopes alive.

world

media

Lawyers apply for Assange to leave dock

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's lawyers will apply for him to sit in open court with them, after he complained he was not part of his extradition hearing.