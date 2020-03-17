Discover Australian Associated Press

Woolies will hold a shopping hour for the vulnerable who've been disadvantaged by panic buying. Image by Morgan Sette/AAP PHOTOS

health

Elderly shopping hour begins at Woolies

By AAP

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 07:11:23

A dedicated shopping hour is underway for seniors and pension card holders who’ve been disadvantaged by panic buying by the general public in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The initiative set up the major supermarket groups starts on Tuesday at Woolworths supermarkets nationally from 7am to 8am on weekdays.

Woolworths will open its doors exclusively to people with a relevant government-issued concession card for the hour, before opening to everyone else after 8am.

“This temporary measure will give them, and those with a disability, the opportunity to shop before ​our stores officially open – helping them obtain the ​essential ​items they need most in a less-crowded environment,” Managing Director Claire Peters said.

Panic buying in recent weeks sparked by the spread of COVID-19 in Australia has seen supermarkets stripped of toilet paper, pasta and tinned and other dried goods.

The issue has caused stress and frustration amongst elderly shoppers, many of whom find it difficult to make frequent visits to supermarkets for essential goods. In many cases, particularly for toilet paper, the shelves are often stripped bare.

The Coles shopping hour will start on Wednesday, when its stores also open at 7am for customers holding a government-issued Pensioner Concession Card, Commonwealth Seniors Health Card, Companion Card and Health Care Card.

Coles is also seeking more than 5000 casual workers to help restock its supermarkets faster under a fast-tracked induction process and will hire more Coles Online delivery van drivers.

It also plans to dedicate grocery deliveries to people who are isolated and vulnerable. This means deliveries for other customers will be temporarily suspended, as will the Click&Collect service.

“We believe all Australians deserve the right to access their share of grocery items, particularly the elderly and the vulnerable,” Coles CEO Steven Cain said.

Meanwhile, the smaller national supermarket chain IGA is considering whether to roll out a similar pensioners-and-seniors-only shopping hour across its 1300 Australian stores.

The idea is being trialled at an IGA in Melbourne’s Altona, with a shopping hour between 6am to 7am, which could be extended across its network if successful.

IGA Chief Executive Fred Harrison said on Monday a final decision would be made by Wednesday.

