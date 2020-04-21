Elective surgeries restart after Anzac Day

Some elective surgeries, IVF and dental procedures will restart after Anzac Day.

State and federal leaders agreed on Tuesday to gradually resume elective surgeries as a result of an increase in personal protective equipment and the slowdown of new coronavirus cases.

Most elective surgeries were suspended last month to free up hospital capacity to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Other procedures to restart on April 27 include screening programs, all child surgeries, joint replacements, eye procedures, endoscopies and colonoscopies.

They comprise all category two as well as some category three procedures.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the national cabinet will review the decision on May 11, to decide if all elective surgeries should begin again.

“Priority will be given … on the basis of clinical determinations by the relevant health professionals and that will occur in both the public and private system,” he said.

“This is an important decision because it marks another step on the way back. There is a road back.”

A shipment of 58 million face masks was recently received by the federal government.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said another 100 million will arrive over the next six weeks.

In addition, the goal of securing 7500 ventilators had been reached.

“(This will make) an immense difference for families, whether it is in terms of IVF, dental pain or orthopaedic procedures …. it will mean a difference to the quality of life,” Mr Hunt said.

The Australian Dental Association has welcomed the move, saying treatments including examinations, fillings and hand scaling will be possible.

The association said the decision will also help practices that were starting to look at closures and staff redundancies.

Consumers Health Forum of Australia supports the resumption of surgeries but said it must be done with caution, and stopped if the coronavirus situation changes.

The Catholic health sector has also expressed its support for the decision, reiterating the importance of adequate personal protective equipment supplies.