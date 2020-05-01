Elon Musk pushes for US economy to reopen

Eccentric entrepreneur Elon Musk, the chief of electric carmaker Tesla, has been using his large platform on social media to call for reopening the US economy quickly amid extended shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Give people their freedom back!” he said on Twitter, linking to an opinion piece that argued the shutdowns are not saving lives.

“Bravo Texas!” said another tweet that linked to a report that the US state was going to let some businesses, like restaurants, reopen this weekend.

“FREE AMERICA NOW,” was the last tweet, in echoes of President Donald Trump’s social media posting earlier this month calling to “LIBERATE” US states. Musk’s tweet got 22,000 retweets.

Musk, who also heads up Space X, has more than 33 million followers on Twitter.

He is still facing legal problems, stemming from him issuing a tweet saying he would take Tesla private and that funding was secured, in a bizarre event that led to regulators launching investigations.

He recently filed court papers to reach a settlement on contempt charges, after he tweeted information regulators viewed as violating a deal, in which he pledged not to post material information about his company.