Elvis Presley’s Graceland set to reopen

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Elvis Presley's Graceland in Memphis is set to reopen. Fans shown queuing in 2017. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Elvis Presley’s Graceland set to reopen

By Jordan Moreau

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 07:56:42

After shutting down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Elvis Presley’s Graceland is set to reopen.

“Graceland has been working diligently to reconfigure all of our operations, including tours, retail and restaurants, to ensure the health and safety of our guests and associates for our re-opening,” the business’ website says.

“Our COVID-19 plan and protocols meet or exceed the social distancing, capacity, and health and safety guidelines outlined by local, state and federal authorities.”

Tours of the Memphis, Tennessee, museum and former Presley home will from Thursday be running at 25 per cent capacity in order to not overcrowd its facilities.

Restaurants on the property grounds will operate at 50 per cent of their normal capacities. Visitors are highly encouraged to wear face masks, while employees will be required to wear them.

In addition to those precautions, Graceland has installed extra hand sanitising stations for people to use. Guests and workers will be subject to temperature checks before entering, and if they are more than 100.4 degrees, they will be unable to enter.

About 500,000 tourists from all over the world visit Graceland each year. The Memphis museum is dedicated to the life and career of Presley, the late rock n’ roll legend.

Most museums, restaurants, bars, movie theatres, concert halls, sports arenas and offices have been closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

While some businesses have started to reopen, they have been forced to implement serious changes to keep customers and employees safe.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Pies coach flags AFL travel concession

Clubs face the prospect of travelling interstate on match-days in 2020 and Collingwood are willing to share the travel burden with their rivals.

rugby league

Souths star Walker investigated by police

South Sydney five-eighth Cody Walker is being investigated by NSW Police over an incident alleged to have occurred in December last year.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven recovering in hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stabbing wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven.

rugby union

Reds trio refuse pay cuts, stood down

Queensland Reds will bank on a change of heart from Izack Rodda, Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings after the trio were stood down for refusing a pay cut.

Australian rules football

Port not happy to share resort with Crows

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says putting his club and Adelaide in the same Queensland hub makes little sense given the fierce AFL rivalry of the SA clubs.

news

health

NSW students to return to school full time

Students at NSW public schools will return to classroom teaching full time from Monday, two months after coronavirus forced them to study at home.

sport

Australian rules football

Pies coach flags AFL travel concession

Clubs face the prospect of travelling interstate on match-days in 2020 and Collingwood are willing to share the travel burden with their rivals.

world

virus diseases

WHO vows virus review, China gives backing

The World Health Organization has promised an independent evaluation of the global coronavirus response and President Xi Jinping says China will back it.