Embrace best and worst of history: expert

Australia won’t have proved itself as a nation until Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal cultures are brought together, indigenous historian Bruce Pascoe says.

“It’s not rocket science really,” he told ABC radio on Friday.

“It’s about recognition, it’s about embracing the history – good and bad.”

Mr Pascoe says successive governments have failed to make any headway on the issue, with both histories not being embraced.

Indigenous people must be included in history and the economy, he added.

“That hasn’t happened. Until it does, we really can’t call ourselves a mature nation. We can’t say we’re any better than America.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been widely criticised for claiming there was no slavery in Australia.

“It’s pretty obvious that when you chain people up by the neck and force them to march 300km and then work on cattle stations for non-indigenous barons, then that is slavery,” Mr Pascoe said.

Indigenous incarceration rates and deaths in custody have come under the spotlight along with the Black Lives Matter movement, which gained momentum in the US after black man George Floyd was killed by police after being arrested.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton lashed out at an apparent rash of “cancel culture” in response to the movement.

Netflix has pulled four shows featuring controversial Australian performer Chris Lilley and there are supposedly calls to topple statues of British explorer Captain James Cook.

“I don’t think ripping pages out of history books and brushing over parts of history you don’t agree with or you don’t like is really something the Australian public is going to embrace,” Mr Dutton told Nine’s Today show.

“There are good and bad parts of our history. You learn from that.”

Mr Dutton said Netflix’s decision to remove the Chris Lilley shows, depicted the comedian in a range of characters including blackface, was absurd.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese does not want statues removed.

“You can’t rewrite history, you have to learn from it,” he told Sydney radio 2GB.

“The idea that you go back to year zero of history is in my view, just quite frankly unacceptable.”

The US movies classic Gone with the Wind has been temporarily removed from HBO until “ethnic and racial prejudices” depicted in the 1939 film can be contextualised by the streaming service.

“I mean, for goodness sake, I just think a bit of common sense here,” Mr Albanese responded.

“People can watch things, they can learn from them. Doesn’t mean you agree with them. Doesn’t mean that everything that they did was right. But it happened. You cannot pretend that it didn’t happen.”