Lockdowns have been imposed on public housing towers in Melbourne to curb the spread of COVID-19. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Doctors want halt to easing restrictions

By Colin Brinsden

July 5, 2020

2020-07-05 10:16:31

A major medical association has called for a temporary halt to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the country after the alarming surge in Victoria’s coronavirus cases.

The state recorded 108 new cases on Saturday, the second-highest daily tally since the pandemic began, after weeks of double-digit daily rises.

It prompted an emergency meeting of the nation’s top medical officials and an unprecedented lockdown of nine Melbourne public housing towers.

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone says the new outbreaks in Melbourne are a stark reminder that the battle against COVID-19 is far from over and Australians will need to learn to live with the virus in the community.

“These new outbreaks send a strong signal that the other states should rethink the pace of easing of their COVID-19 restrictions until community transmission in Melbourne is under control to avoid the risk of a similar situation playing out in their own communities,” Dr Bartone said in a statement on Sunday.

“Before rushing back to the pub, the footy crowds, or the big weddings and parties, Australia should pause and play it safe.”

The public housing blocks are being locked down for at least five days for testing, affecting 3000 residents and monitored by 500 police, while stay-at-home orders have been issued for a further two postcodes, bringing the total number of postcodes considered hot spots to 12.

Victorian deputy chief medical officer Annaliese van Diemen said there was an outbreak of up to 30 cases across the towers, blaming it on close-quarters living and many shared spaces.

Health workers will go door-to-door conducting tests.

NSW reported six new cases on Saturday, an 18-year old student from a Central Coast high school and five returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

At midnight, international arrivals in Sydney were capped at 450 a day in a bid to ensure the hotel quarantining system was not stretched to breaking point.

Returning travellers are likely to avoid Queensland, where the state government is now charging for accommodation, while all international flights are being diverted from Victoria while the troubled hotel quarantine program is put on hold for a fortnight.

Western Australia confirmed one historic infection, bringing the daily tally of new cases on Saturday to 115.

