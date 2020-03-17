Discover Australian Associated Press

There is a trend of hospital emergency departments in NSW coming under increasing pressure. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Emergency patients surge in NSW hospitals

By Steven Trask

March 17, 2020

2020-03-17 21:34:48

The number of patients presenting to public hospital emergency departments in NSW surged to its highest level in a decade late last year, new figures show.

Statistics released by the Bureau of Health Information show that between October and December 2019 more than 776,000 patients went to a public hospital emergency department in NSW. 

That quarterly figure is the highest since the bureau began collecting data in 2010.

The number of ED patients between January 2019 and December 2019 breached three million for the first time since 2010.

Bureau chief executive Dr Diane Watson said there was a trend of hospital emergency departments coming under increasing pressure.

“These latest results also show a typical patient in NSW will have waited slightly longer for their treatment to start in the emergency department and spent slightly more time in the emergency department overall,” she said. 

“However, there is considerable variation in performance when you look at the results for individual hospitals.”

Dr Watson said the surge in patients at public emergency departments was not solely caused by the bushfire crisis.

“It may be reasonable, given the scale of the bushfire crisis, for people to expect to see in this report that emergency departments and ambulance services in affected areas experienced large spikes in activity at times during November and December.

“However, the relationship between the bushfires and people attending emergency departments and seeking help from paramedics is not straightforward.” 

