Premier Daniel Andrews is urging MPs to pass the government's omnibus bill of emergency measures. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

health

Victoria records 16th coronavirus death

By Benita Kolovos

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 08:54:44

A man in his 60s has died in Victoria from coronavirus, bringing the state’s toll to 16.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed on Thursday the man, who had underlying health conditions, succumbed to the virus in hospital overnight.

“I want to express my thoughts and my sympathy to his family,” she told reporters.

The man had not travelled overseas and likely contracted COVID-19 in the community, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the state recorded just one new case of the virus.

“This is a very promising result, we have seen a stabilization of the numbers in recent days and, in fact, there have been no further cases of community transmission,” Ms Mikakos said.

