Arline Emirates is slashing flights within a few days as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Emirates reverses flight suspension

By Aya Batrawy

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 03:18:31

Dubai carrier Emirates says it has dramatically cut its passenger flight destinations to 13, down from 145. 

The state-owned carrier says it will still fly to the US, the UK, Japan, Australia and Canada. 

The company had just hours earlier announced a suspension of all passenger flights, but reversed that decision after receiving requests from governments and customers to support the repatriation of travellers.

The United Arab Emirates, which is home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has all but closed its borders to travellers, with exceptions for those transiting through or returning.

The state-owned carrier said it will continue to operate cargo flights through its fleet of Boeing 777 freighters for the transport of essential goods, including medical supplies across the world. 

It also said the company would reduce salaries for the majority of its employees for three months, but will not cut jobs.

Airlines around the world are struggling to cover their costs and pay salaries with their fleets grounded and countries shutting their borders to travellers.

In a statement released on Sunday, Emirates said it has tried to maintain passenger flights “for as long as feasible” to help travellers return home amidst all the travel bans, restrictions, and lockdowns.

Emirates Group chief executive and chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum described the situation as “an unprecedented crisis” and said “the world has literally gone into quarantine” due to the virus.

COVID-19 has infected more than 300,000 people around the world.

Al Maktoum said the company was doing well financially at the start of the year, but that the virus “has brought all that to a sudden and painful halt over the past six weeks”.

“We find ourselves in a situation where we cannot viably operate passenger services until countries re-open their borders and travel confidence returns,” he had earlier said, before the company announced it would still fly to 13 destinations.

