Tower residents to soon get COVID results

Some 3000 public housing tenants forcefully locked down in nine Melbourne apartment blocks could get their coronavirus test results on Thursday.

All residents in the towers were due to be tested by the end of Wednesday after being sent into a police-managed lockdown on Saturday afternoon.

The Victorian health department said the tests would be completed by late Wednesday night.

“We will have those results by [Thursday] and will let you know what they mean for you,” it told residents on Wednesday.

“Until we have those results and develop a clear plan to support anyone who tests positive or is a close contact, you will need to remain in your home.”

Support services, food and medical care are still available to the residents in the Flemington and North Melbourne towers.

All have been in a hard lockdown since Saturday afternoon and unable to leave their apartments due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Two new cases were tied to the towers on Wednesday, and four old cases were reclassified, for a total of 75 infections.

The lockdown order is in place for 14 days but could be shortened, depending on the test results.

“I again say to every single resident in those towers, you will be under these restrictions for not a moment longer than you need to be,” Premier Daniel Andrews said on Wednesday.

Occupants of the towers could be given the green light to join the rest of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire in stage three restrictions, which began at midnight and will last six weeks.

If they are, they will be able to leave their homes to get food and supplies, receive or provide care, exercise and attend study or work if they can’t do so from home.

A dedicated laboratory was set up to process tests from tower residents, but some are still awaiting results after samples were taken earlier this week.

Father-of-five Abdiraham Ibrahim has been waiting since Monday for his coronavirus result even though his wife’s test came back negative.

“Some other people are waiting four days for the results,” he told AAP.

Meanwhile, the City of Melbourne has also its own pandemic plans for public housing towers in Carlton and Kensington.

Other public housing facilities in Victoria have been deep cleaned and processes, such as the provision of hand sanitiser, double-checked, Mr Andrews said.