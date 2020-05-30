End of isolation not all beers and brunch

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Mental health experts say the lifting of coronavirus restrictions may be challenging for some. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

End of isolation not all beers and brunch

By Carly Waters

May 30, 2020

2020-05-30 12:15:05

All over Australia, people are celebrating the easing of coronavirus restrictions, but it’s not all pubs and parties for some.

Mental health professionals are now looking to the post-isolation stage, which could cause as much anxiety for many, just as going into lockdown did.

Autism Awareness Australia chief executive officer Nicole Rogerson said while autism is different for everyone, there have been additional challenges to come with it during isolation.

“For school-aged children, the lockdown and subsequent school closures were very challenging for children who either didn’t understand the change or who struggled with the indefinite nature of the timing of the lockdown,” Ms Rogerson told AAP.

“Some children might have liked the reduced demands of school and social situations but many also found great anxiety with the change of routine.”

Ms Rogerson said for adults with autism, the social isolation was welcomed by some.

“The shared anxiety of COVID uncertainties has been difficult for many. The return to work, with the ongoing threat of an invisible virus, is very stressful for individuals with autism,” she said.

Chief executive of national mental health charity SANE, Jack Heath, said as Australia went into lockdown their online forums spiked, with participant numbers doubling from 3000 to 6000 per week in March.

Mr Heath said many of the problems were around existing mental health issues being amplified and it was important to meet these long term needs after isolation.

As restrictions ease, Mr Heath said it was understandable for people to be feeling anxious given how uncertain times are.

Mr Heath’s advice is to reach out for help and take stock of any positives to have come from isolation.

“Do a list – two, three, four or five things that were positive and take that with you moving forward,” he told AAP.

Lead clinical advisor at Beyond Blue, Grant Blahski, also expects many may find coming out of isolation overwhelming.

When Beyond Blue launched it’s coronavirus specific support service on April 9, it received 6300 emails and more than 180,000 visits to the website, Dr Blahski said.

The kinds of issues presented were around isolation, pressure cooker households with lots of kids, unemployment and stress about infection – things that will not simply go away as lockdown ends.

Dr Blahski said as people begin to re-enter society, for anyone feeling anxious it is important to be gentle with yourself and set some ground rules when it comes to communication with others.

“Re-engage in small steps, catch up with people who aren’t too full-on and in smaller groups – go out for a coffee, not to a party if it’s too much,” Dr Blahski told AAP.

Autism Awareness Australia: 1300 900 681

SANE: 1800 187 263

Beyond Blue coronavirus hotline: 1800 512 348

Latest sport

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

rugby league

Halves help Cowboys crush Titans 36-6

Scott Drinkwater and Jake Clifford have combined to help spark North Queensland's 36-6 NRL win over a hapless Gold Coast Titans on Friday night.

soccer

FFA boss says A-League hub will be in NSW

Dates and venues remain unknown but FFA chief executive James Johnson has revealed the A-League's isolation hub will be based in NSW.

rugby league

Morris yet to speak to Xerri after NRL ban

Cronulla coach John Morris is yet to hear from Bronson Xerri after the 19-year-old was provisionally suspended from the NRL for a positive sample.

cricket

Australia call for T20 World Cup delay

Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts says the organisation faces losing $80 million in funds this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

news

politics

Restrictions ease as holidays begin

Plans are largely on track to reopen parts of the economy and community life after the COVID-19 lockdown, with states and territories lifting restrictions.

sport

rugby league

Tedesco helps get Roosters off the mark

A quicker game helped James Tedesco show off his best as the Sydney Roosters got their first win of the year with a 28-12 victory over South Sydney.

world

crime, law and justice

Ruszczyks distressed by Minneapolis death

Justine Ruszczyk Damond's Australian family hoped Minneapolis police would change after the officer who shot her was convicted of murder.