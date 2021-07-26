FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Victoria's lockdown is expected to be lifted but a number of restrictions will remain in place. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

politics

End to lockdown for Vic but rules remain

By AAP

July 26, 2021

2021-07-26 19:20:43

Victoria’s lockdown is expected to be lifted but a number of restrictions will remain in place to prevent another outbreak of the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant. 

Premier Daniel Andrews, senior government ministers and the state’s public health team met on Monday night to make a final decision on the new restrictions. 

When Victoria emerged from last month’s lockdown, the state government kept a number of strict restrictions in place for two weeks, including a 25-kilometre travel rule, a ban on visitors at homes and strict density limits for hospitality, retail and offices.

Some businesses, including gyms and nightclubs, weren’t able to reopen. 

Mr Andrews has flagged masks will likely remain compulsory in some settings, while Health Minister Martin Foley told reporters on Monday “nothing has yet been finalised”.

He said the state was “on the right track” but authorities wanted to base their decision on the most up-to-date and accurate data.

The state recorded 11 new local COVID-19 cases on Monday, all linked to the state’s current outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta strain.

For a second day, all new local cases were in isolation for their entire infectious period and no new exposure sites have been listed.

The statewide lockdown was called on July 15, after it emerged that a NSW removalist crew visited the state while infectious. 

It was initially slated to run five days but was extended by a week to 11.59pm on Tuesday, as contact tracers struggled to chase down people before they turned positive.

Mr Foley conceded 22 new local cases over the past two days was a significant figure but said officials took comfort from none spending any time in the community.

