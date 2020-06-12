Energy bill relief expected with new rule

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Big energy users will be able to earn money by saving power when electricity prices are high. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Energy

Energy bill relief expected with new rule

By Rebecca Gredley

June 12, 2020

2020-06-12 12:51:35

Companies, factories and farms will soon earn money by reducing their energy use when demand is high, in a move set to lower electricity prices.

The Australian Energy Market Commission has decided to set up a wholesale “demand response mechanism” to begin in October next year.

It’s a significant reform of the National Electricity Market, AEMC says.

Demand response is when consumers are paid to reduce their electricity use at peak times to avoid shortfalls and blackouts.

But the three organisations behind the rule – the Public Interest Advocacy Centre, Total Environment Centre and the Australia Institute – are disappointed households won’t be part of the mechanism.

They say it will still bring benefits to consumers and is important for a zero-carbon energy system.

The Australia Institute’s energy lead Dan Cass says big energy users will be able to earn money by saving power when electricity prices are high.

“This will push down prices for all consumers, improve reliability and help Australia safely retire our 20 remaining coal-fired power stations,” he said on Thursday.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor said the rule will result in a more reliable power supply.

“The benefits of wholesale demand response will flow through to all households and businesses through lower electricity bills and improved network reliability,” he said.

“Lower electricity costs on small businesses and industry means Australians have more money to invest, expand and grow jobs – and this is particularly important as businesses recover from COVID-19.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Lumumba wants public admission from Pies

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley wants to mend the club's relationship with Heritier Lumumba, following the premiership player's racism claims.

Australian rules football

Port's Wines remorseful for virus breach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says vice-captain Ollie Wines is incredibly remorseful for being banned for breaking AFL coronavirus protocols.

Australian rules football

TV deal done, AFL not out of the woods

The AFL has agreed on a rejigged TV broadcast rights deal with its current partners Seven and Foxtel, and signed a two-year extension with Seven.

Australian rules football

Higgins' AFL return is a win for Richmond

Richmond only managed a draw with Collingwood in the AFL season re-opener but were buoyed by young star Jack Higgins' return to football after brain surgery.

rugby league

Manly comeback piles more pain on Broncos

Manly overturned an 18-0 deficit to beat Brisbane 20-18, with Broncos coach Anthony Seibold disappointed over a late, match-defining penalty.

news

virus diseases

Infected Vic protester won't be named

Victorian health authorities have stressed they won't breach health record laws by revealing a Melbourne protester who tested positive for coronavirus.

sport

Australian rules football

Lumumba wants public admission from Pies

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley wants to mend the club's relationship with Heritier Lumumba, following the premiership player's racism claims.

world

virus diseases

Second coronavirus wave feared after demos

European officials have warned of a second wave of coronavirus infections across the continent as spikes were reported in South Korea and India.