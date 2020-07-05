Discover Australian Associated Press

Pubs, restaurants and hairdressers are reopening in England as coronavirus restrictions ease. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

England’s pubs reopen as lockdown eases

By Paul Sandle and James Davey

July 5, 2020

2020-07-05 19:11:10

People are finally allowed to drink in a pub, have a meal in a restaurant or get a haircut for the first time in over three months as England took its biggest steps yet towards resumption of normal life.

Pubs were permitted to start serving from 6am on Saturday, sparking worries of over-indulgence on what the media dubbed a “Super Saturday” of coronavirus restrictions being eased. Some hairdressers were reported to have opened at the stroke of midnight.

In another relaxation of lockdown rules that were first imposed in late March, two households can now meet indoors as long as social distancing is maintained, and overnight stays are allowed.

The Sun newspaper predicted that 15 million pints (equalling 8.5 million litres) of beer would be sunk in England on Saturday, though some pub-goers may be deterred by a forecast of unsettled weather.

Police said they were “absolutely prepared” for the pubs reopening, while hospitals have been warned to prepare for a New Year’s Eve-style weekend.

“There’s an element of decompression going on, particularly with younger people who’ve had some very responsible parents keeping them in over recent weeks,” Marc Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, told BBC radio.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on people to behave responsibly and respect social distancing regulations as the risk of a resurgence of coronavirus remains. But he also stressed the importance of supporting businesses.

“The success of these businesses, the livelihoods of those who rely on them, and ultimately the economic health of the whole country is dependent on every single one of us acting responsibly,” he said at a news conference on Friday. “We must not let them down.”

Saturday’s rule changes apply only to England as the devolved nations in the United Kingdom – Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland – have been setting their own timetables for easing lockdown restrictions.

Pub-goers will find the atmosphere rather different from the usual Saturday-night scrum.

Numbers will be limited, no one will be allowed to stand at the bar and there will be no live music. Patrons will also have to give their details to allow tracers to identify them if anyone later tests positive.

JD Wetherspoon, one of the biggest chains, said it had invested 11 million pounds ($A20 million) in safety measures.

Most of its pubs in England opened at the usual time of 8am. It is not taking bookings, but said at busy times numbers would be controlled by staff.

Latest sport

rugby league

Manly prop sent over referee abuse in loss

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has apologised to an NRL referee for an expletive abuse after he sent off in his team's 14-12 loss to Newcastle.

Australian rules football

Injuries mar Tigers' AFL win against Dees

Richmond have returned to the AFL winners list for the first time since March, but their 27-point victory over Melbourne has been soured by four new injuries.

Australian rules football

Cats champion reveals son's health battle

Geelong champion Gary Ablett has revealed his young son has been diagnosed with a rare and degenerative disease.

Australian rules football

Two Tigers expected to opt out of AFL hub

The mass migration of Victorian AFL clubs to hubs in Queensland and NSW has begun, with Richmond saying at least two senior players are unlikely to travel.

rugby league

Broncos CEO backs Seibold, rejects rebuild

Brisbane CEO Paul White has thrown his support behind under-fire coach Anthony Seibold's long term plan for the NRL club but has refused to call it a rebuild.

news

politics

'I've left nothing on the field': Cormann

Senior Morrison government minister Matthias Cormann will retire from politics at the end of the year, but will remain as finance minister until then.

world

politics

Kanye West running for US president 2020

Kanye West has tweeted that he is running for US president in four months with some responding to the rapper's announcement with scepticism