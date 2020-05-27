Kerr’s Chelsea, City wait for WSL outcome

Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Samantha Kerr's Chelsea were second when the FA ended the Women's Super League season. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Feature Report

Kerr’s Chelsea, City wait for WSL outcome

By AAP

May 27, 2020

2020-05-27 09:41:34

England’s Women’s Super League has been called off because of the COVID-19 crisis, with Matilda Sam Kerr and her Chelsea teammates facing an anxious wait for the outcome of the title.

The English Football Association said they decided to end the WSL and Championship seasons following “overwhelming feedback from the clubs” and to give them the chance to “prepare and focus on next season.”

Manchester City were leading the Super League by a point from Chelsea, who enjoyed a game in hand.

“Manchester City Football Club now await the outcome of discussions regarding the final standings of the league table,” said City in a statement.

“Whilst disappointed that we are unable to complete the season, we understand the complexities of the situation and support the FA’s decision.”

The manager of their Manchester rivals United, Casey Stoney, said: “It’s obviously disappointing not to be able complete the season, but it is the right decision for the safety of everyone involved.”

But there was dissent from Sweden international and Kerr’s Chelsea teammate and defender Magdalena Eriksson.

”Why are the men finishing their league at every cost and not us? Ideally we all wanted a solution that felt right,” said Eriksson.

“From a safety perspective of course, but also morally and financially. Due to many different factors this just couldn’t be guaranteed,” she wrote on social media. ⁣

The English FA said in a statement “following overwhelming feedback from clubs, the decision to bring an end to the 2019-20 season was made in the best interest of the women’s game. 

“This will also enable clubs, the FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship Board and The FA to plan, prepare and focus on next season when football returns for the 2020-21 campaign.

“Supporting the welfare of clubs and players will continue to be our primary concern throughout this process, which also involved a robust and thorough examination of the logistical, operational and financial challenges that the game faces.” 

Aston Villa were six points clear at the top of the Women’s Championship.

Top-flight English soccer’s men’s teams were given permission to resume training in small groups last week.

rugby union

Wallabies coach Rennie finishes at Glasgow

Glasgow have farewelled Dave Rennie a month early, leaving the new Wallabies coach clear to direct all energy towards his Test job.

Australian rules football

Cox clash could see night AFL grand final

Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula thinks the AFL will shift its grand final to a historic night timeslot should it fall on the same day as the Cox Plate.

rugby league

NRL star Xerri facing four-year drug ban

Cronulla NRL centre Bronson Xerri has been provisionally suspended and faces a possible four-year ban after returning a positive test for anabolic steroids.

Summer Olympics

Coronavirus vaccine doubtful for Olympics

The chief medical officer of Australia's Olympic team says there is no guarantee that a coronavirus vaccine will be found before next year's Games.

rugby league

Foran's NRL return for Bulldogs put on ice

Canterbury star Kieran Foran will not face Manly this week after his NRL return from a shoulder injury was put on ice by his specialist.

politics

Young coronavirus death stirs cluster fear

There are fears of new coronavirus clusters across Australia, including in Queensland and among crew on a live exports ship docked in Fremantle.

sport

world

trials

Malka Leifer ruled fit to stand trial

An Israeli court has ruled alleged child sex offender Malka Leifer is mentally fit to face an extradition trial, opening a way for her return to Australia.