Kerr’s Chelsea, City wait for WSL outcome

England’s Women’s Super League has been called off because of the COVID-19 crisis, with Matilda Sam Kerr and her Chelsea teammates facing an anxious wait for the outcome of the title.

The English Football Association said they decided to end the WSL and Championship seasons following “overwhelming feedback from the clubs” and to give them the chance to “prepare and focus on next season.”

Manchester City were leading the Super League by a point from Chelsea, who enjoyed a game in hand.

“Manchester City Football Club now await the outcome of discussions regarding the final standings of the league table,” said City in a statement.

“Whilst disappointed that we are unable to complete the season, we understand the complexities of the situation and support the FA’s decision.”

The manager of their Manchester rivals United, Casey Stoney, said: “It’s obviously disappointing not to be able complete the season, but it is the right decision for the safety of everyone involved.”

But there was dissent from Sweden international and Kerr’s Chelsea teammate and defender Magdalena Eriksson.

”Why are the men finishing their league at every cost and not us? Ideally we all wanted a solution that felt right,” said Eriksson.

“From a safety perspective of course, but also morally and financially. Due to many different factors this just couldn’t be guaranteed,” she wrote on social media. ⁣

The English FA said in a statement “following overwhelming feedback from clubs, the decision to bring an end to the 2019-20 season was made in the best interest of the women’s game.

“This will also enable clubs, the FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship Board and The FA to plan, prepare and focus on next season when football returns for the 2020-21 campaign.

“Supporting the welfare of clubs and players will continue to be our primary concern throughout this process, which also involved a robust and thorough examination of the logistical, operational and financial challenges that the game faces.”

Aston Villa were six points clear at the top of the Women’s Championship.

Top-flight English soccer’s men’s teams were given permission to resume training in small groups last week.