Entire Danish retail sector back on Monday

Danish shopping malls will be allowed to open again on Monday as the country enters its second phase of reopening after the coronavirus lockdown, the government says.

Smaller stores have already reopened but the entire retail sector, including shopping malls, will be allowed to reopen from May 11, and restaurants and cafes one week later.

The result of negotiations with neighbouring countries about border controls and travel bans will be announced by June 1, the government said.

Denmark was among the first countries to restrict public gatherings and close schools, restaurants and bars in a lockdown that quickly helped curb the spread of the virus, meaning it was also one of the first European countries to open again.

“It is thanks to a united and impressive effort that we are in a situation where we are one of the countries that can start a serious reopening of our society once again,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters.